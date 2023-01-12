Freeze Out The Cold This Winter With This Personal Desk Heater

Winter has settled in, and unless you’re one of the few people who live in sun-soaked locations, so have the bone-chilling temperatures that accompany this time of year. In addition, the electric bills from overused central-heating units this time of the year are often unpleasant and have caused more than a few people to question their living locales.

Cutting back on the use of heat in the home or the office doesn’t have to come at the expense of your comfort. This Personal Desk Heater is available for just $88.99. That’s a savings of 10% from its original MSRP ($99).

This small-but-powerful heater gives any space the perfect warmth. It’s efficient, and it can be transported with minimal effort. It has a 100-degree shake head and a multi-speed fan that effectively circulates warm air throughout spaces while increasing the temperature of the entire room.

The intuitive control panel features three settings: cold air (5 watts), warm heat and high heat. A detachable strut makes it adjustable from 17 inches to 33 inches tall, allowing it to fit on your desk or freestanding on the floor.

Safety is always a concern with personal heaters and this one comes with protection from overheating. It packs a 1,500-watt heating capacity that can warm large rooms with ease. It’s also suitable for outdoor uses when you want to take it out to your deck or patio. It truly is an all-rounder.

It measures 9.5″L x 9.5″W x 17.3 – 33″H and weighs 10.3 pounds. It also comes with a handy remote control. No assembly is required.

Heat during the winter doesn’t have to come at an exorbitant price. This small but powerful portable desk heater can provide the proper temperatures during the winter months to keep you toasty and comfortable. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.