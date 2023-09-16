French Montana Gives $100K To Morocco Earthquake Relief Effort

The giving nature of French Montana is once again shining through, as he recently announced that he is joining forces with Global Citizen to help with emergency efforts in his native country– Morocco.

According to Complex, the recording artist, who came to the Bronx when he was 13, is setting up an emergency fund for Morocco. The African country was hit by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake earlier this month. He is asking for donations through the Global Citizen page.

French posted, “The terrible earthquake that just hit Morocco, my home country, has been devastating to watch – as we’ve seen entire villages destroyed, countless families torn apart, and too many lives lost. I’m partnering with Global Citizen to help the people of Morocco get through this difficult time, and you can too. Join me by donating and help so many in need. Thank you!”

Earlier this week, at the 2023 MTV VMAs, French spoke to Billboard about his efforts to help Morocco through the devastation. Along with spreading the word, he is donating to the fund as well. He has promised to give Global Citizen $100,000.

Last night at the #VMAs, @FrencHMonTanA shone a spotlight on the #MoroccoEarthquake and called for people to take action to help. Join him in donating to @CARE‘s Morocco Earthquake Emergency Fund here 👇https://t.co/GlHBV7IdwE https://t.co/CuwE94rJP9 — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 13, 2023

The money donated to the emergency fund will go toward helping the most vulnerable populations in the stricken land. Funds will also provide emergency relief, including water, food, shelter, and medical support.

ABC News reported that the death toll from the earthquake has reached more than 2,900 people. The earthquake, which struck the High Atlas mountain range near Marrakech, is the strongest one to hit Morocco in over 100 years.

French Montana was born and grew up in Casablanca, Morocco, before leaving with his family to live in the South Bronx. He is the first African-born recording artist to achieve certified Diamond Status by the Recording Industry Association of America.

