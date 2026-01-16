Fresh Prince’s Bel-Air Mansion Up For Sale

The mansion featured in the Will Smith-helmed The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air television sitcom has been listed for sale.

According to TMZ, that infamous property will be up for sale at the end of January for under $30 million. The home, built in 1937, is listed by Sasha Rahban, and Josh and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers.

The property, located in Brentwood Park, was posted on The Altman Brothers’ Instagram account on Jan. 13.

“YO HOMES TO BEL-AIR! 👑

“One of the most iconic homes in Los Angeles is about to hit the market.

“For the first time in decades, the original exterior façade of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a globally recognized Georgian Colonial estate, will be offered for sale. (AND BELIEVE IT OR NOT, IT’S IN BRENTWOOD, NOT BEL AIR)”

Based on the post, the famous mansion sits on a 38,510 square foot corner lot.

TMZ reported that the Georgian Colonial estate has six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, spanning approximately 10,000 square feet.

The mansion is currently being used as a filming location for a Netflix series.

Over five years ago, Smith teamed up with Airbnb to give fans the opportunity to stay at the “iconic Fresh Prince mansion.” The partnership allowed interested parties to rent a room for $30 a night in recognition of the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Fans were told that guests will be treated to some old school fun, “Big Willie Style.”

While promoting it, Smith said to potential renters, “Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar, that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself – but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”

