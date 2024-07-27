The Fresh Prince Is About To ‘Get ‘Jiggy Wit It’ Again: Will Smith Signs New Record Deal

A month after The Fresh Prince performed at the BET Awards, there was news that the rapping actor signed a new recording deal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith, who started his career as a rapper, signed with a new record label, SLANG. SLANG, a label started by veteran music executive Rene McLean. This news comes after Smith performed his latest song, “You Can Make It,” at the BET Awards on June 30. He did the song with the Sunday Service Choir, Kirk Franklin, and Fridayy.

The upcoming project will be his first one in almost 20 years since he released “Lost and Found” in 2005. He started his hip-hop career in Philadelphia with his DJ, Jazzy Jeff, after releasing the song “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble” (which sampled the theme song from the Barbara Eden/Larry Hagman-led sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie”) in 1986 before debuting their first album, “Rock the House” in 1987.

Smith, as The Fresh Prince, was the first rapper ever to be awarded a Grammy in 1989.

McLean, also a partner and founding advisor of music and entertainment company Influence Media Partners, released a written statement about the new record label.

“I’m proud to lead SLANG’s efforts to partner with quality artists and invest in their growth, regardless of genre or where they are in their respective careers. In a quickly changing music industry, SLANG artists will be surrounded by a team of like-minded strategists who will stop at nothing to further their trajectory and help them meet their goals. Our commitment to culture comes first, and we consider our SLANG roster family,” McLean said.

Smith is coming off a successful release of his latest film, the third sequel to the “Bad Boys” series. The film Bad Boys: Ride or Die was released on June 7 and has grossed $151 million at the domestic box office. Smith also recorded a song for the soundtrack to the movie with Sean Paul, “Light Em Up.

RELATED CONTENT: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Kick Off Saudi Arabia’s First Hollywood Premiere