Business by Mary Spiller Frida Unveils Breast Milk–Inspired Ice Cream Frida has churned up its most controversial product yet — a breast milk–inspired ice cream made without a single drop of the real thing.







Frida, a baby products company known for inventive parenting solutions, has teamed up with Brooklyn-based ice cream maker OddFellows to launch a breast milk–flavored ice cream without including actual breast milk. Available nationwide through Aug. 10, the limited-edition flavor aims to mimic the real thing using cow’s milk ingredients and nutrient-rich bovine colostrum powder.

“The flavor is freshly expressed and oddly familiar – sweet, salty, and smooth – with hints of honey,” Frida said in its announcement.

The OddFellows ice cream features a pale yellow hue reminiscent of colostrum, the nutrient-packed early milk produced by mammals, and combines sweet and salty notes for what the brand calls a comforting yet unique taste.

Frida says the creation is “packed with similar nutrients to breast milk and formula,” including Omega-3s, lactose, protein, vitamins, and minerals.

According to the company, it was developed after multiple tastings to perfect the balance of flavor and nutrition, making it a novelty treat.

The Breast Milk Ice Cream can be sampled in person at an OddFellows pop-up location in Brooklyn, New York, or shipped nationwide via Frida.com.

Founded in Sweden by a pediatric ear, nose, and throat doctor, Frida originally gained popularity by expanding into a wide range of maternal and baby care products before moving operations to the US.

Now, with this unconventional OddFellows ice cream, the brand is leaning into playful innovation, and users online have been buzzing about it.

breast milk ice cream but has no breast milk in it https://t.co/he65FKzdFQ pic.twitter.com/RKgLqBiLbG — 🌼——██▅▇██▇▆▅▄▄▄█ (@mpregbucky) August 6, 2025

"NGL it hits…It's very accurate…I hope my wife's not mad at me…"



— Josh Hart eats breast milk ice cream pic.twitter.com/ObbLaDnJNn — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 7, 2025

Most notably, New York Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart lined up to try the Frida Breast Milk Ice Cream at its New York pop-up location. His taste test came after going viral 2 years ago for stating online that he had tried his “significant other’s breast milk.”

Hart described in the clip — posted by New York Basketball — after trying the ice cream, “I’m not gonna lie, it hits. Super sweet and kind of like vanilla… it’s very accurate in terms of flavor of breast milk.”

He continued, “I hope my wife’s not mad at me for saying there’s a hint of salt.”

Can somebody unplug New York and plug it back in please — Cloakdale (@Cloakdale) August 8, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: ELEVATING YOUR EXCELLENCE: John Hope Bryant Is A Champion Of Financial Literacy

