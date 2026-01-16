Arts and Culture by Kandiss Edwards Finger Licking Fried Chicken Candle Is Coming To Bloomingdale’s The Fried Chicken Candle is created by Gohar World, a design brand known for unique and playful household objects that reinterpret everyday items.







Major retailer Bloomingdale’s is selling a novelty home décor item that blends food culture with design: the Gohar Fried Chicken Candle.

The candle is modeled to resemble pieces of fried chicken. For those looking to decorate their homes with realistic appearing food items, the Gohar Fried Chicken Candle is priced at $38. The decor is sold as a set of four and is unscented, according to the retailer. The candles are made of soy wax and are designed as decorative objects rather than traditional fragrance candles. Each piece is shaped to look like a different cut of fried chicken.

According to Bloomingdale’s, the product is created by Gohar World, a design brand known for unique and playful household objects that reinterpret everyday items. The listing describes the candles as imported and intended for tabletop or display use.

The candles have drawn attention online as part of a broader trend of food-inspired décor appearing in high-end retail spaces. Bloomingdale’s has previously carried novelty home items that reinterpret common objects through luxury design. While the company advertises luxury, in this creation, it cannot boast originality. Fried chicken candles, as well as candles sculpted to look like other food items, are available from independent sellers. Many of the creations are up to 30% cheaper.

BigFanArtStudio sells a chicken and waffle-themed unscented candle for $29.99. The seller also offers a fried chicken candle without the waffle for $9.99. For those who are less enthused by design and more enraptured by the smell, fried chicken scented candles are also available from multiple online stores. Printerval offers a soy scented candle for $18.95. Additionally, Homesick offers a KFC Bucket of Chicken scented candle that boasts the aroma of multiple spices, including a hint of garlic.

If Gohar is the goal, then its fried chicken candle is available for purchase through Bloomingdale’s website. Shipping and availability may vary.

