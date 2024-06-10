Women by Stacy Jackson Middle Georgia’s First Black Woman-Owned Candle Studio Merges Luxury Candles And STEM Education Pretty Lux Co. workshops and seminars aims to empower and inspire the next generation of Black women in STEM.









Anikitia Abram, the visionary behind Pretty Lux Co., has skillfully blended her passion for crafting luxurious candles with a mission to nurture educational growth in STEM.

Established in July 2023, Pretty Lux Co. holds the distinction of being Middle Georgia’s inaugural Black-owned and woman-owned candle-making studio, setting a trailblazing precedent for entrepreneurship and innovation. Abram’s inspiration arose from a yearning to share the harmonious fusion of artistic serenity and scientific exploration, creating products that nourish the spirit and the skin alike.

“By integrating STEM into the art of candle and skincare production, we aim to empower our community…The result is a unique space where creativity meets education, where customers can find products that enhance their well-being while gaining insights into the science that makes them effective,” Abram told The Telegraph.

Pretty Lux Co.’s trailblazing CandleSTEM Collective fuses the artistic realms of candle and skincare creation with STEM learning. The program invites individuals across all age groups to delve into workshops and seminars, unveiling the scientific complexities that underpin the everyday products they utilize. Additionally, Pretty Lux Co. secured an opportunity to facilitate educational sessions for Spelman College’s Black Beauty STEMinist Symposia and Lab Intensive.

“Through these initiatives, we aim to empower and inspire the next generation of Black women in STEM, emphasizing the importance of diversity in scientific and entrepreneurial fields,” Abram said.

Pretty Lux Co offers 100% vegan, cruelty-free products, crafted from raw, natural ingredients and high-quality materials. Every product crafted at Pretty Lux Co. is handmade from scratch and hand-poured.

“The philosophy behind our Pretty Lux Co. products is simple — clean, safe ingredients are suitable for the planet and good for your health,” the company’s website states. “That’s why we avoid complicated chemistry for simpler formulations without compromising everyday luxury.”

