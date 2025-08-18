News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Sweetest Emergency: Michigan Police Bring Birthday Surprise After 4-Year-Old’s Adorable Call The birthday boy was given an honorary badge as well as a new soccer net.







A four-year-old boy’s friendly 911 call to local police in Metro Detroit had an unexpected yet delightful result.

When the young boy, Micah, decided to dial up the emergency line, it was not to report anything serious. Instead, the preschooler wanted to chat about his favorite hobbies, like soccer and swimming.

Still, police arrived at the home, just in case, for a standard welfare check. When they arrived, they quickly developed a bond with Micah and his brother, Mitch. They allowed the boys to see their patrol vehicles, fostering a new relationship with law enforcement.

However, the officer decided to further establish this communal bond by returning the next day to celebrate Mitch’s seventh birthday. Officer Michael El-Hage said the duo reminded him of his son, and he wanted to give them a fun toy as a gift for the party.

“I just said I’ll see you guys tomorrow, just kept it vague just in case because you never know if you’re going to be busy the next day,” El-Hage told Click On Detroit. “My plan was to maybe get them something for soccer.”

El-Hage decided to bring some of his friends from the Farmington Hills Police Department to the birthday party. They gifted Mitch with a soccer net while engaging in a game with the kids.

They also presented Mitch with his own honorary officer badge and hat, allowing him to feel like a member of the force. El-Hage says the opportunity emphasized how he and fellow officers want to protect and support the communities they serve, especially their younger members.

“I just did it for the kids, honestly,” El-Hage said. ”I just see my son there, so being a dad, I think every day I can understand that that’s what it’s about for me.”

The moment is significant as Black people remain wary of police presence in their communities. The family thanked the police department for its kindness and for making memories out of the accidental 911 call.

