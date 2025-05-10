News by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Study: Confidence In Black People’s Relationship With Police Remains Unchanged Since 2020 Only 53 percent of U.S. adults support the Black Lives Matter movement, a 15 point drop from 2020.







New research from the Pew Institute on adults’ views on race and racial issues five years after George Floyd’s death finds that 54% believe police relations with Black Americans remain unchanged in 2025 compared to 2020.

Meanwhile, 11% see improvement, and one-third say the situation has worsened, The Guardian reports.

“We have started moving backward in the equal rights progression we’ve made over the years,” a white Democrat in their mid-30s said in the survey. “With a president like Trump who is getting rid of Black History Month, inclusivity, and special initiatives that ensure people of color and underrepresented people will have equal opportunities, this will surely set us back decades.”

The study revealed a steady decline in public perception of the impact of the Black Lives Matter protests. While 67% of U.S. adults supported the movement in June 2020, by 2023, only 45% viewed videos of police interactions with Black people as a positive thing, with 65% of Black adults and 68% of Democrats agreeing.

In the 2025 survey, 39% of Republicans and 28% of Democrats believe police relations with Black Americans have worsened.

“The justice system is not fair when it comes to Black people,” a Black Republican in their mid-40s said. “When convicted of crimes, Black people always get heavier sentences than their white counterparts, even when they have no prior convictions and come from similar backgrounds as their white counterparts.”

The backlash from the far-right exploded in response to the 2020 BLM protests, with many being strong supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Five years later, with Trump back in office, 82% of Democrats and just 14% of Republicans believe he will make race relations worse, while 53% of Republicans and only 5% of Democrats think he will improve them.

Fifty-two percent of U.S. adults today support the Black Lives Matter movement, a 15-point drop from 2020. Today, 72% of Americans believe the heightened focus on racial inequality after Floydy’s death has not resulted in meaningful improvements for Black people.

