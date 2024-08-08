August 8, 2024
Meet The Friends Behind The Sold Out Black-Owned Pop-Tarts Brand ‘Bop Tarts’
Three friends from The Bronx are behind the hard-to-find “bop tarts” in Target stores nationwide.
Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker created Ghetto Gastro, the brand behind the toaster pastries and pancake and waffle mix found in a black box in Target’s pastry section.
“Bop Tarts” stands for Black-owned pastries, according to Ghetto Gastro’s TikTok. At the heart of their brand is their home. The co-founders describe The Bronx as a muse and driver of global culture.
“It’s where Caribbean, Latin, Asian and African cultures seamlessly thrive together, often creating new flavors of their own -– including us,” a statement from the co-founders reads on the website.
Their home inspired the unique flavors for the toaster pastries, ranging from Chocolate Raspberry (the hardest one to get your hands on) to PB&J and Maple Apple Cinnamon. People are also raving about the pancake and waffle mix, which comes in Strawberry and Sweet Potato, a fan favorite.
“We’re a flavor company. We layer flavor the same way hip-hop layers samples and interpolations: as a way to expand, comment, shake up, share, and revel in our collective memory,” the co-founders added on their social video.
‘Ghetto’ Is Sparking Some Controversy
Even with its popularity on social media, some users say using the term ‘ghetto’ in a Black-owned brand is off-putting.
“I love the Bop tarts, but the Ghetto Gastro is bothering me,” one TikTok user commented under a video posted on the brand’s account.
A creator responded, stating, “It’s provocative. It gets the people going.”
The co-founders doubled down on their decision to name the brand Ghetto Gastro.
“To us, ‘Ghetto’ means innovation. It’s in our name as a reminder of why we do what we do and who we do it to honor: the under-represented, under-estimated, and too often ignored,” the friends stated.
Aside from toaster pastries and mixes for pancakes and waffles, the co-founders also have syrups to purchase. Syrup flavors include Maple Cider and Spicy Maple.
Ghetto Gastro can be purchased at Target and online.
