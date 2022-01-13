From Childhood Turmoil to Fairytale: Mariah Carey Announces Her First Children's Book

Mariah Carey, the famed Queen of Christmas, will release her first children’s book, The Christmas Princess: It’s Full of Wonder. And it will introduce Little Mariah to the world.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer is channeling her love for Christmas, inviting all children on a journey to positive self-belief and a full spirited holiday season. The picture book is set to be published by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers in fall 2022.

It is co-written by Michaela Angela Davis, who also worked with Carey and the Elusive Chanteuse on her bestselling 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The children’s book will also feature original illustrations by Fuuji Takashi.