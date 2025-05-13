Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman From Grandma To Graduate: 82-Year-Old Earns Master’s From Samford University, Proving Resilience No Matter One’s Age Cunningham went back for her second degree after getting her bachelor's at 78-years-old.







Most grandmothers attend graduations to watch their loved ones cross the stage. However, this 82-year-old decided to embark on her own academic pursuits.

Vivian Cunningham first obtained her bachelor’s degree from Samford University at the inspiring age of 78. However, she decided to take things up a notch, going for her master’s just a few years later. She finally finished her second degree, walking at her graduation on May 3.

“I felt like I was just as young as the other students,” she joked in the school’s news release.

With her studies completed from Samford’s Cumberland School of Law, the great-grandmother and lifelong scholar has received praise for her remarkable efforts. Since making headlines for her bachelor’s, Cunningham has also earned a fan club inspired by her determination.

“I’m so glad I made an impact on somebody’s life,” she said. “This must have been my destiny to inspire people.”

Cunningham has gone further than inspiring multigenerational students, establishing a leadership scholarship in her name. Her relationship with her alma mater also led to Samford covering her tuition and fees if she pursued her Master’s. For the avid learner, the choice was easy.

“I just wanted to keep learning. I’m not one who wants to just stay at home,” she said. “Samford has been good to me.”

Cunningham says two things kept her going to pursue her goals: God and Curtis Mayfield. The latter helped with his hit 1964 song “Keep On Pushing,” released when Cunningham was around 21.

“I played that song all the time, because I knew that I was going to keep pushing,” she said. “If a class ever had me frustrated, I’d listen to Curtis Mayfield. Just keep on pushing, Viv. Just keep on pushing.”

She added, “God has gotten me through this journey. I prayed a lot of nights: ‘Lord, let me please write this paper.’ For something like this, you really must have faith for all these years.”

With her latest degree, Cunningham has learned legal principles and writing standards. The 82-year-old graduate celebrated her commencement with multiple family members in attendance, including her daughter, son, and 100-year-old mother.

“Four years ago, I was incredibly excited when my mother earned her bachelor’s degree,” said her daughter, Tarra Barnes. “But watching her determination and hard work—and seeing her push through the late nights to reach this next level—has deepened my pride in a profound way. It’s truly inspiring to see someone you love accomplish such a challenging and meaningful goal. Graduation weekend was one I’ll always treasure.”

