Sweet Tooth—Angela Simmons Partners With Slutty Vegan to Present Vegan Funnel Cake Desserts

Angela Simmons can’t get enough of pastries, from her co-ownership with the Pastry fashion brand to her newest venture making actual pastries.

The entrepreneur and television personality has officially announced her newest business venture, “Angela’s Cakes.” In collaboration with Slutty Vegan and Pinky Cole, Simmons will introduce vegan funnel cake desserts to future customers with a sweet tooth. As the daughter of Rev. Run, a member of the famous music group Run DMC, Simmons is no novice to the public eye.

Simmons took to her Instagram feed to inform her 7.6 million followers about the new partnership.

“Finally my secret is out!! I am excited to announce I’m launching Angela’s Cakes!!”

She added that the sweet treats would be 100% vegan, tagging the two companies as partners, along with a website for customers to sign up for more information and exclusive offers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Renee Simmons (@angelasimmons)

The website states, “Angela’s Cakes is a fun childhood nostalgic dessert that reimagines Simmons love of pastries. Simmons a vegan foodie with a sweet tooth wanted to create a unique experience for vegans with junk food cravings with her favorite dessert matched with various over-the-top funnel cake toppings.”

According to sources, Simmons also revealed the upcoming release of the vegan funnel cakes during a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall show.

Simmons is no newbie to the world of entrepreneurship, as she currently works alongside her older sister, Vanessa Simmons, as the co-owner of a shoe apparel company, Pastry. The reality star also launched her skincare brand, Simmons Beauty, during the pandemic in 2020. In addition to many other successful business ventures, the hip-hop socialite has inspired the world throughout her journey as a fitness enthusiast, encouraging women to lead healthier lifestyles while being comfortable in their bodies.

Responses to the news included a plethora of positive comments from celebrities like Basketball Wives star Malaysia Pargo, singer Amara La Negra, and actress Monyetta Shaw-Carter.