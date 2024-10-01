Iconic Fashion Brand FUBU Re-Emerges For Atlanta Fashion Week 2024

The men behind the For Us By Us brand, FUBU, will appear in Georgia during Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW) 2024. The events will take place in various locations between Oct. 2 and Oct. 7.

The fashion brand, which, in recent years, has expanded into other creative outputs, was started in 1992 by J. Alexander Martin, Daymond John, Keith Perrin, and Carlton Brown. This year, ATLFW is hosting the brand’s stateside return with an opening night party featuring all four founders of FUBU. Along with the celebration of the brand, there will be a number of runway shows, immersive pop-up experiences, and many exclusive events that will feature emerging and established designers from around the world.

Global designers from as far away as Nigeria, the UK, Senegal, and local cities like New York, Houston, Dallas, and more are expected to be at Atlanta Fashion Week. Participants can attend fashion shows, pop-up shopping experiences, panel discussions, and art installations. With the return of FUBU, COOGI will also be on display along with runway shows featuring brands Sarayaa (as seen in British Vogue, Bazaar, Elle, and more), Paper Money & Made by Middle, GOAT by James King, BDR Black (NYC), Untourage the Label (Dallas, TX), and more.

A FUBU Archives Fashion Installation — VIP Preview is planned, which will give attendees an exclusive look at the installation.

FUBU prided itself on pushing the boundaries of creativity and self-expression, and this latest partnership, even though outside of fashion, seems on-brand. The FUBU brand has expanded in recent years, with each founder branching out to start other ventures, including HotelFUBU, FUBU Radio, FUBU Studios, and Shark Branding. ATLFW is the premier platform spotlighting Atlanta’s influence on global fashion.

To purchase or find out more information about Atlanta Fashion Week, you can check out the site here.

