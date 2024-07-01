July 1, 2024
Ready Or Not: Fugees Reportedly Recording New Album, Tour Starts In August
After breaking up in 1997, the group is reportedly heading back to the studio to release new music.
Last year while on a reunion tour with the Fugees for the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean mentioned the possibility of the three members recording an album.
According to The New York Post, that is going to happen.
The group parted ways in 1997. Hill went on to record and release arguably one of the best albums recorded in 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, while Pras Michel and Wyclef also recorded music for their solo careers. Pras had lukewarm success with the single, “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are).” Wyclef stayed busy producing, writing, performing, and scoring multiple platinum records while being the most active Fugees member.
“I remember people were saying, ‘The Fugees will never get back together,’” Wyclef said in November 2023. “So, in the words of The Carnival, ‘Say what, say what, anything can happen.’”
Live Nation recently announced that the group will embark on a 21-date tour later this summer. “Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees – The Celebration Continues” will land in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Aug. 9. The tour ends in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome on Oct. 22. Hill’s son YG Marley will be the opening act.
Tickets went on sale on June 28 and can be purchased through LiveNation.com.
UPCOMING LIVE DATES
Aug. 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
Aug. 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater
Aug. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Aug. 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater
Sept. 4 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*
Sept. 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 7 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
Sept. 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
Sept. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Sept. 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Oct. 14 – London, UK – The O2
Oct. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Oct. 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
