Ready Or Not: Fugees Reportedly Recording New Album, Tour Starts In August

Last year while on a reunion tour with the Fugees for the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean mentioned the possibility of the three members recording an album.

According to The New York Post, that is going to happen.

The group parted ways in 1997. Hill went on to record and release arguably one of the best albums recorded in 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, while Pras Michel and Wyclef also recorded music for their solo careers. Pras had lukewarm success with the single, “Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are).” Wyclef stayed busy producing, writing, performing, and scoring multiple platinum records while being the most active Fugees member.

“I remember people were saying, ‘The Fugees will never get back together,’” Wyclef said in November 2023. “So, in the words of The Carnival, ‘Say what, say what, anything can happen.’”

Live Nation recently announced that the group will embark on a 21-date tour later this summer. “Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees – The Celebration Continues” will land in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Aug. 9. The tour ends in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome on Oct. 22. Hill’s son YG Marley will be the opening act.

Tickets went on sale on June 28 and can be purchased through LiveNation.com.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

Aug. 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

Aug. 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Aug. 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

Sept. 4 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Sept. 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

Sept. 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 20 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Oct. 14 – London, UK – The O2

Oct. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct. 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

