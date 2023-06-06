Fugees Reunite At Roots Picnic To Performance Ahead of Pras Sentening

The Fugees hit the stage at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia in what could be their last group performance in a while after Pras was found guilty of multiple federal charges.

Concertgoers were surprised Saturday, June 2, after Wyclef Jean and Pras Michele joined Lauryn Hill’s headlining set in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” The Grammy award-winning trio performed a six-song set that included hits like “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready Or Not,” Deadline reports.

Videos shared on social media show the hip-hop trio smiling and enjoying the crowd’s excitement after Wyclef and Pras stepped onto the stage.

Lauryn Hill reunites The Fugees at Roots Picnic 🙌 https://t.co/UrCMKpWKL1 pic.twitter.com/DatCpCLXxk — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 4, 2023

“Legendary,” one fan wrote in response.

“Ohh please go on tour the score album need to hear it,” added another.

The Fugeees had a reunion tour planned that was canceled by the Covid-19 pandemic. They did reunite for one show in 2021.

The latest surprise reunion comes nearly two months after Pras, 50, was found guilty on 10 counts including conspiracy to defraud the US, witness tampering, and failing to register as an agent of China, NPR reports. He faces up to 20 years in prison but has no sentencing date set.

In the wake of the conviction, Pras has fired back at media outlets and fellow public figures labeling him an informant. Last month, Pras’ attorney Jonathan Noah Schwartz sent notification letters to hip hop mogul 50 Cent, NBA star Kyrie Irving and Rolling Stone magazine over social media posts and a news article that referred to him as “rat,” “government informant” and “FBI informant,” as noted by Page Six.

The letters claim that 50 Cent, Irving and Rolling Stone’s posts led Pras to lose business deals and music revenue.

“Labeling a hip-hop artist such as Michel, the reputation of whom is dependent upon ‘street credibility’ and not being a ‘snitch,’ a ‘government informant’ most certainly tends to subject said hip-hop artist to hatred, distrust, ridicule, contempt and/or disgrace, along with injury in their trade or profession,” Schwartz said in a statement.

