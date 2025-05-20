Another New Orleans Fugitive Captured, 6 Still On The Run After Jail Escape

After 10 inmates escaped from a New Orleans jail May 16, three were captured within 24 hours, and now a fourth, Gary C. Price, has been apprehended May 19, as six remain on the run.

The Louisiana State Police Department (LSP) posted an update on its Facebook page revealing that Price was recaptured and is currently in custody. He was one of 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility in what has been described as the biggest jailbreak in the state’s history.

The 21-year-old, who was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, was caught in an abandoned house.

After arresting Price, police officials have charged him with simple escape, possession of schedule II, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Fox 8 Live reported that the first inmate to be captured after the jail breakout was Kendell Myers. He was discovered May 16 hiding under a vehicle at the French Quarter’s Hotel Monteleone’s parking lot. The next prisoner, Robert Moody, was caught at 3500 Second Street in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, and then later that night, the third person who left the prison, Dkenan Dennis, was arrested after police officers snatched him on Dale Street.

Police officials stated that the three captured prisoners were taken in a helicopter May 17 to a “secure state correctional facility.” A source told the media outlet that they were being taken to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Price “will ultimately be transported to a secure state facility outside of the area.”

The LSP has stated that a task force of more than 200 law enforcement officials from various local, state, and federal agencies is searching for the remaining fugitives, and they will continue to “work around the clock” until they are found.

They are asking that anyone with information regarding the fugitives anonymously report it by the following methods:

LSP.org – Report Suspicious Activity Link • Call the LSP Fusion Center • Crime Stoppers GNO • FBI Hotline

The following rewards are being offered per fugitive for information leading to their arrest:

• Crimestoppers GNO – $5,000 • ATF – $5,000 • FBI – $10,000 • Total = $20,000

