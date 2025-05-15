Social Justice Organization Claims Tory Lanez ‘Never Fired The Gun’ That Shot Megan Thee Stallion

After the prison stabbing of Canadian recording artist Tory Lanez was reported, the bodyguard and driver for Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, claims that Harris admitted to shooting Megan before Lanez knocked the weapon out of her hand.

According to Fox 11, at a press conference by United the People (a non-profit that fights for social justice), the CEO of the organization, Ceasar McDowell, stated that Lanez did not shoot Megan and that Harris was overheard saying she fired the shots that hit Megan’s foot on that fateful night that eventually led to Lanez being convicted for a crime he always denied he did. With the latest information revealed, they request that Lanez be released from prison and either granted a pardon or given a new trial. They have made a public plea to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to consider.

“We think it’s time. Enough is enough. It’s time to bring the brother home,” said Ceasar McDowell at the briefing.

“Mr. James informed Unite The People that he was a witness to the conversation Ms. Harris had, where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times,” Roberts shared with reporters. “Mr. Peterson (Lanez) grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody…never even touched that gun. Never fired the gun.”

Lanez has support from various people who spoke at the press conference.

Gianno Caldwell, who was writing an article for The New York Post, revealed some of his findings in his investigation of the trial. He blames the alleged injustice at the trial of former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that Tory Lanez was railroaded by the former district attorney, George Gascón,” Caldwell said.

He stated that it was all a political stunt, and the evidence collected that night was mishandled. There was no DNA linking Lanez to the weapon, and no one else on the scene, including Megan, Harris, and the bodyguard, was tested for gunshot residue. He also stated that the “DNA analysis showed that there was a 0.01% chance the Tory touched the actual gun itself.”

He also questioned why the prosecutors gave Harris immunity or why she pleaded the Fifth Amendment during her testimony at the trial.

Attorney Walter Roberts also spoke and stated that it was Harris who shot her former best friend that night.

“[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched them. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting.”

“There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun.”

Complex reported that Roberts stated that a man named Bradley James spoke to him because his conscience would not allow him to leave a man in prison for something he did not do.”

“Mr. James informed us he was working as the bodyguard and driver for Ms. Kelsey Harris during Mr. Peterson’s trial,” said Roberts during the press conference. “Mr. James informed us he was not under a non-disclosure agreement or a confidentiality agreement and was free to speak with Unite the People and that he was doing it because his conscience would not let him not speak and leave a man in prison for something he did not do.”

Roberts alleged that James told him that a “witness” to a conversation in which Harris admitted she had the gun during the shooting, and that she fired it three times.

Diana London, the CEO of the Secret Weapon Agency, also gave her theory regarding the injustice surrounding the case where Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for a crime he said he did not commit.

“As a woman who has worked in Congress on criminal justice reform, I deeply believe in law and order,” she said. “But I also know the legal system without integrity is no justice. When we get it wrong, when our courts fail the people they’re meant to protect, we don’t just ruin lives, we erode trust in the rule of law itself,” London remarked.

“This isn’t about fame. It isn’t about celebrity. It’s about fairness. Tory Lanez doesn’t want special treatment. He’s demanding equal treatment. And if we Americans still believe in a system where guilty must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, then we must admit this case raises serious concerns because the truth is, Tory Lanez is serving a ten-year sentence for the crime. The evidence laid out here today overwhelmingly suggests he did not commit.”

After attending a party with Megan, Harris, and a bodyguard on the night of July 12, 2020, Megan was shot, and she stated that the Canadian rapper was at fault. He was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a gun) and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. When the trial took place in 2022, a jury found Lanez guilty on Dec. 23, 2022, of three charges for shooting Megan in both feet in a dispute between the two.

He is currently recovering after being stabbed 14 times in a prison altercation.

