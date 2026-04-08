Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Full Throttle Track Club Records Fastest 4×200 Relay Dylan Metz, Landon Bridges, River Jordan, and Riden Jordan broke the record with a time of 1 minute, 54 seconds for the fastest 4x200 relay in the 9/10 age group







The Full Throttle Track Club has reason to rejoice, as four boys have entered the record books with the fastest 4×200 relay in the 9/10 age group.

According to WAFB, Dylan Metz, Landon Bridges, River Jordan, and Riden Jordan participated in the AAU Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach. Virginia, during the weekend of March 6 and March 8. They broke the national record by running the race in 1 minute, 54 seconds. The team beat a record they had just set after competing in another track event at Louisiana State University in February.

The boys train with their coaches, Theodarryl Jordan and his son, Darryl Jordan, two times a week at Broadmoor High School.

“We knew the guys were fast, but we didn’t know they were No. 1 in the nation,” Darryl said.

“Those four work really hard in practice, so I’m surprised, but in a way I’m not. Cause they work really hard.”

The boys’ intentional training includes various activities such as pushups, sit-ups, bleachers, and up-downs.

Before this meet, according to the track club’s Facebook page, the boys had broken two indoor national/meet records at their first indoor meet at LSU on Feb. 28 for the Louisiana Indoor Youth and Masters Meet.

“Let’s talk about it:

• Two indoor national/meet records BROKEN.

– 4×200 relay

– 4×400 relay crushed by 7 seconds — a record that’s been standing since 2017. The fastest times in the nation EVER at age 9/10. That doesn’t just happen. That’s kids buying into a vision and executing when the lights come on.”

Now, the boys have set their sights on the outdoors as they prepare for their next six meets in May and June.

May 2- SBR Jags Invite

May 16- Louisiana State Games

May 23- KY Betty Smothers Track Meet

June 6- Third Annual Mayors Cup Games

June 16- June 20- AAU Track & Field Region 11 Qualifier

June 27- Run Fast TC – Invitational

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