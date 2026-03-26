LSU Women’s Basketball Team Breaks NCAA Record With 16th 100 Point Game This Season

The Louisiana State University (LSU) women’s basketball team achieved a record-breaking feat during this year’s NCAA Tournament, becoming the first team to score at least 100 points in 16 games in a season.

As the No. 2 Tigers advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with a 101-47 win over Texas Tech, they broke the record they recently tied in the first round of the tournament when they beat Jacksonville in another blowout win, 116-58.

IT KEEPS GETTING SWEETER FOR LSU 👏



The Tigers advance to the Sweet 16 after breaking the D-I record for most 100 point games in a season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHJUrFZ19j — espnW (@espnW) March 22, 2026

According to USA Today, the team overtook the record held by Long Beach State University, which accomplished the feat almost 40 years ago with 15 100-point games during the 1986-87 season. The Tigers also made their mark in the record books with another feat, becoming the second team to start the tournament with consecutive 50-point victories.

“Obviously, as a basketball player, and just like a little girl growing up watching basketball, it’s everybody’s dream to have their names in the history books,” junior guard Mikaylah Williams said after the school accomplished the feats. “So, it’s truly a good feeling and a blessing to even be able to do this.”

Four players greatly contributed by scoring in double figures. Williams and Flau’jae Johnson each poured in 24 points, while Kate Koval and Amiya Joyner both had double-doubles (10 points and 10 rebounds), and Amiya Joyner (11 points and 11 rebounds).

According to the school, it will be the team’s fourth straight season in the Sweet Sixteen. Their next game takes place on Sunday, March 29, when they face the No. 3 seed Duke Raiders at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU is now 29-5 on the season.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, acknowledging the record, made it clear they have a goal in mind.

“I don’t think one thing about it,” Mulkey said. “That is not something that, when I’m in my rocking chair, I’m gonna tell the grandkids, ‘You know what we did one year?’ I’ll forget it, but I won’t forget those national championships, those conference championships.”

RELATED CONTENT: LSU’s Divine 9-Hosted Annual Homecoming Step Show Was An Ode To Black Culture