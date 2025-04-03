Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Young Thug’s Freedom At Risk After District Attorney Files Motion To Revoke Probation Young Thug called out a "liar" which may land him back in jail.







Fulton County prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke probation for Jeffery Lamar Williams, the rapper known as Young Thug, citing a social media post they allege threatens the safety of a key witness in his criminal trial.

The motion, filed on April 2, claims Young Thug’s actions compromise ongoing legal proceedings and are deemed a violation of his probation. According to the filing, Young Thug reposted an image of Investigator Marissa Viverito, who testified in the YSL RICO case.

The accompanying caption read, “Marissa Viverito is the biggest liar in the DA’s office.”

The Just How It Is rapper’s post reportedly garnered over two million views before being deleted. Prosecutors contend that the repost led social media users to dox Viverito. Though Young Thug did not post any of the investigator’s information, Viverito’s home and parents’ addresses were released. This resulted in increased security measures for the county. They argue that criminal organizations often use these tactics to harass witnesses.

“These actions mirror the established tactics of criminal organizations, as defined under O.C.G.A. § 16-15-3, which are designed to instill fear, silence witnesses, and interfere with judicial proceedings. As a direct consequence of these actions, law enforcement resources have been required to provide security in response to the escalating threats and intimidation,” the motion read.

In response, Young Thug posted on X denying any intent to threaten or harm, stating, “I don’t make threats to people. I’m a good person. I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love.”

Williams’ attorney, Brian Steel, spoke to WSB-TV, calling the motion “baseless.” Steel emphasized that his client had done nothing wrong and expressed confidence in seeking a dismissal of the petition. ​

This development follows Williams’ October 2024 guilty plea to multiple charges, including violating Georgia’s RICO Act. He was sentenced to 40 years, with five years commuted to time served and the remaining 15 years on probation. The probation terms include restrictions on associating with known gang members and requirements for community service. ​

Prosecutors are requesting that Young Thug be taken into custody immediately and that he reimburse the costs associated with the enhanced security measures necessitated by the threats. They assert that his continued freedom under probation presents a clear and present danger to public safety and undermines the rule of law.

