Young Thug Heading To Belgium For 1st Post-Incarceration Performance

Atlanta recording artist Young Thug is prepping for his first post-incarceration show when he headlines a Belgium music festival in July.

The music festival Les Ardentes, which is taking place from July 3 to July 6, announced that the YSL artist will headline the third day on Saturday, July 5. The organizers stated that this was Thug’s first appearance there in eight years. Tickets are currently on sale.

“HISTORY. YOUNG THUG IS BACK TO HEADLINE LES ARDENTES !

5TH JULY AT LES ARDENTES. TICKETS ON SALE THIS WEDNESDAY !!🎫”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les Ardentes (@lesardentes)

Thug is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group) after the company accused him of defaulting on a loan given to his recording label in 2017. The company also accused Thug of excluding them from a $16 million sale of his catalog, which they were entitled to share in the profits because the copyrighted music sold was supposed to be collateral for the loan given to his recording label, YSL.

AEG claims that Young Thug violated an agreement by selling over 400 compositions.

YSL was given a loan of $5.25 million in exchange for exclusive global rights to promote live shows that Thug would have performed. The label was expected to repay the loan, including interest, while sharing concert revenue involving third-party promoters. AEG also claims that Young Thug and YSL defaulted on the loan and misrepresented their finances to fulfill the agreed-upon repayment promises.

The company claims that the “Hot” rapper made over $16 million in 2021 when he sold his stake in several hundred songs, leaving them out of the profits once the ownership of the copyrights shifted hands. They stated that Young Thug breached the contract when he informed the buyers of the songs and claimed the works were free of legal entanglements.

AEG is pursuing the $5.25 million and any connected earnings that may have been raised from selling the songs to the company that purchased the compositions from the artist.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Judge Orders Jewelry Confiscated During 2022 Raid Of Young Thug’s Home Be Returned