Fulton County DA’s Office Ordered To Immediately Return Young Thug’s Possessions Seized After RICO Indictment

In August 2025, Fulton County Judge Paige Whitaker ordered that Atlanta prosecutors return possessions belonging to recording artist Young Thug after he was released following his guilty plea in his RICO trial. Now, five months later, Whitaker has demanded that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office turn over all property seized from the rapper by 5 p.m. Jan. 9.

According to WSB-TV, because the office has not done so, Whitaker said prosecutors have caused unreasonable and inexcusable delays by failing to order the required transcripts for their appeal. She also stated that the delays had exceeded 90 days, preventing Thug from retrieving his possessions.

Prosecutors did not want to return the items, citing that they were obtained as part of the rapper’s “criminal activity.”

In February, Thug received some of his jewelry back, but the District Attorney’s Office retained the rest of his items. What he has yet to get back is listed below:

$145,300 Cash

Glock 19X firearm

Glock 45 9mm-caliber firearm

FN Five Seven firearm

Smith & Wesson M&P .40-Caliber firearm

Glock .357-caliber firearm

Glock 30s .45-caliber firearm

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Dodge Durango

2015 Can-Am Spyder

Last November, it was reported that the “Stoner” recording artist agreed to a non-negotiated guilty plea. Some of the charges included firearm possession and participation in criminal street gang activity, and Young Thug also pleaded no contest to racketeering and leading a criminal street gang. He remained in custody for more than 900 days after his initial booking in May 2022. He was one of 28 people named in a 56-count indictment.

When he entered his guilty plea, it ended the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

In December, Thug made a significant life decision when, during a Dec. 16 concert in Atlanta, he proposed to his girlfriend and fellow Georgia native, Mariah the Scientist. The proposal took place at the State Farm Arena, where Thug headlined the charity event, “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends.”

Mariah accepted the offer. No details have been released regarding when the nuptials would take place.

