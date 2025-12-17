The Ultimate Encore: Young Thug Charity Set Takes A Romantic Turn As Fan Pops The Question

During a Dec. 15 concert in Atlanta, recording artist Young Thug became a “Hometown Hero” when he proposed marriage to his girlfriend and fellow Georgia native, Mariah the Scientist.

The two artists have been dating for year since 2021, with Mariah standing by Thug’s side during his years-long Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) trial.

The proposal took place at the State Farm Arena, where Thug headlined the charity event, “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends.”

A video clip shot showed Thug getting down on one knee to “pop the question” to Mariah while both were on stage. As he presented her with the ring, the backdrop behind him read “Will You Marry Me?” in pink lettering. As the crowd cheered for the couple, he appeared to propose.

When he stood up, Thug asked her, “What you say?

“Put it on!” said Mariah, who extended her finger.

After several seconds, she turned to the crowd and said, “Guess I’m getting married.”

Young Thug proposed to Mariah the Scientist during his "Hometown Hero" concert in Atlanta 🙏💍 pic.twitter.com/g80RbOetOp — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 17, 2025

Young Thug is getting back into the swing of things after being on trial for over two years and being in police custody for more than 900 days. After pleading no contest to racketeering and leading a criminal street gang, he was sentenced to time served and released from custody following Fulton County’s (GA) longest trial in history.

The “Stoner” rapper also hosted a free concert at a rally at the Fulton County Courthouse on Sept. 28.

