Young Thug’s Possessions Must Be Returned By Atlanta Prosecutors

After emerging from prison with a sentence that allowed him to be out on probation, Young Thug will now regain some of his prized possessions that were seized by the state when he was arrested on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges.

According to Atlanta News First, Fulton County Judge Paige Whitaker has ruled in favor of the Atlanta rapper, allowing him to regain the possessions taken by the District Attorney’s office after his arrest in 2022. The prosecutors did not want to return the items, claiming that they were obtained as part of the rapper’s “criminal activity,” as Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, argued for their return.

Prosecutors are thinking about appealing the decision by Judge Whitaker.

“While we are gratified that the defendant will not be receiving gang-related jewelry back, we are perplexed that Judge Whitaker dismissed the case based on a timeline requested by defense counsel and a date the court set for trial,” said Fulton County spokesman Jeff DiSantis. “We are evaluating the case now for possible appeal, considering that strange procedural history.”

Leigh Ann, an attorney who worked with Steel on the case, commented about the decision on social media.

Done & done! We got all of his stuff back. But to be clear, even if we had gotten to the merits, we should have won that too.



It was such a thrill to work with Brian Steel on this, the best lawyer around. A true honor that he let me join the team. https://t.co/MaZCUTjLyj — Leigh Ann (@ATLeighann) August 18, 2025

The items that were ordered to be returned are listed below:

$149,426

A 2022 Chevrolet Corvette

A 2022 Porsche 911

A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach

A white 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

A gray 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

A 2021 Dodge Durango

A 2018 Lamborghini Aventador

A 2015 Can-Am Spyder

Assorted jewelry items

Last November, it was reported that the “Stoner” recording artist agreed to enter a non-negotiated guilty plea deal. Some of the charges included firearm possession and participation in criminal street gang activity, and Young Thug also pleaded no contest to racketeering and leading a criminal street gang. He was in custody for more than 900 days after he was initially booked in May 2022. He was one of 28 people named in a 56-count indictment.

The guilty plea ended the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

