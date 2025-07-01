Money by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fulton County Wants to Increase Property Taxes More Than 12%, Impacting Atlanta Homeowners Before the tax increase is approved, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners must hold three public meetings to hear the community's concerns.







The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has new plans that will impact property owners in the Atlanta metro area.

The board announced its plans to increase property taxes by over 12% of the rollback millage rate. According to Investopedia, a millage rate is the amount of tax payable per dollar of a property’s assessed value. The goal: to increase funds to the 2025 General Fund, which supports county services and general upkeep.

The board will impose the new taxes at 12.49%, as reported by WSB-TV.

“Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county,” county officials said in a statement. “When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicates there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment.”

According to Hoodline, the new millage rate would sit at 9.87 mills, a 1.096 increase from its current placement. If approved, this would impact property owners in Fulton County by bringing an annual tax increase of approximately $213.72, if their homes are valued at a fair market price of $562,500. For non-homestead properties valued at $875,000, this would result in a tax increase to $383.60.

However, before the board can officially approve this increase, it must hold three public meetings to address residents’ concerns. They will be at Fulton’s Government Center Assembly Hall. Two will take place July 9, with another on Aug. 6. Both will also have virtual participation options.

Following the meetings, the board will approve a final millage rate for the year.

