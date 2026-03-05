Women by Ida Harris Atlanta’s Fulton County Proclaims The 4th Of March ‘EmpowerHER Appreciation Day’ Fulton County sends a resounding message on women’s art







Fulton County named March 4, “EmpowerHER Appreciation Day.” The day is derived from the EmpowerHER art exhibition, which takes place annually at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center, formerly Aviation Community Cultural Center, in Atlanta.

When it comes to public policy, art is often regarded as a luxury. However, at the Fulton County Government Center, located at 141 Pryor Street, the board of commissioners sent a resounding message: art is not just a high-end commodity but also the pulse of the community, a universal language, and a catalyst for equity.

The board did more than just sign a piece of parchment. It recognized the creative labor, economic impact, and cultural significance of more than 140 women artists who are the backbone of the EmpowerHER movement.

The official proclamation, marking March 4 as “EmpowerHER Appreciation Day,” was presented to David Manuel, the director of Fulton County Arts & Culture, as well as supporting staff from the arts department and members of the Fulton County arts community. As the group stood at the podium, they weren’t just representing art; they were representing a shift in how female voices are valued in the creative economy.

“I’m very, very proud of this,” said Tisha Smith, the public art program manager for Fulton County Arts and Culture.

“I was asked to speak. I didn’t expect that. I really don’t have the words to explain the joy and the pride that I have for this.”

Smith fought back tears as she shared her enthusiasm and gratitude for the moment:

“Thank you [to] everyone who’s come out to support when we first started. Thank you everyone who’s believed in it beyond just an exhibition … This is a movement and it’s not of me.”

Smith is also the curator and director of the upcoming exhibition EmpowerHER: A Celebration of Women in Art. She conceived the project to highlight the breadth of female artists in Atlanta, particularly those who work in silos and quiet corners and who fly under the radar.

According to The Global Art Market Report 2019, only 10% of women were represented out of the 3,059 art galleries listed in the Artsy database. ArtNet reported that between 2008 and 2020, just 11% of the artwork acquired among 31 American museums was produced by women. Black women’s art is further underrepresented in these museums, comprising only 0.05% of acquisitions. To make it plain, out of the 339,969 artifacts collected by museums between this period, 1,877 were made by Black women. Statistics like these make EmpowerHER: A Celebration of Women in Art necessary—and EmpowerHER Appreciation Day much appreciated.

Smith is committed. She considers it her mission to amplify women artists. It is her calling, she says.

“I’m here to do some work, and I was called to do it, and I will continue to do it until I’m called not to do it anymore,” Smith said.

EmpowerHER is in its third year and kicks off annually at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center: 3900 Aviation Circle, Atlanta, GA 30336, during Women’s History Month and Black Women’s History Month in April. The upcoming exhibition opens on Friday, March 13, at 6:00 PM and runs till April 25. The artist talk for the exhibition is scheduled for March 28, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, and is open to the public. Check the website for more details.

