South Fulton Mayor Under Investigation For Misappropriation Of Funds South Fulton County Mayor Khalid Kamau's vacation to Ghana sparks investigation.







Metro Atlanta Mayor Khalid Kamau is under investigation for the alleged misappropriation of city funds, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The investigation was initiated by South Fulton County resident Reshard Snellings, who became suspicious after Kamau, renamed Mayor Kobi, documented a 20-day trip to Ghana. Snellings suspects taxpayer funds may have been used for the journey. An investigation into county credit card transactions revealed $26,000 in unexplained expenses, according to Channel 2’s investigative team.

When asked if South Fulton, Georgia, had any vested interest in Ghana, city councilwoman Helen Z. Willis said her focus was on the people of Fulton County.

“We need more economic development here, and we don’t need to go to Africa for the city to secure multi-business deals,” Willis said.

Snellings agreed, emphasizing that taxpayers have a right to transparency regarding how their money is spent.

“I wanted to find out if taxpayers paid for this trip,” Snellings said. “We should not be asked to go without so that our elected officials can travel all over the globe.”

Mayor Kobi responded to the allegations, claiming his political opponents are using the accusations to derail his re-election campaign.

“It’s a smear campaign. You will see in the meetings that the people who are talking the most are running for mayor in 2025,” the mayor said.

According to the city’s charter, the Channel 2 investigative team reviewed city records and found multiple purchases that lacked prior authorization. These included over $5,000 in plane tickets, a $1,300 drone, and several Amazon purchases.

Mayor Kobi has been in hot water before. In July 2023, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on then-Mayor Kamau’s arrest for trespassing and burglary of a private residence. Kamau entered the home under the impression that it was vacant and for sale. The startled homeowner confronted him and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Kamau was arrested and released on $10,000 bail. He thanked law enforcement for their professionalism during the incident.

“I do want to thank South Fulton Police and the staff and officers at Rice Street for their courteous and professional service throughout the day,” Kamau told WSB-TV.

The case remains unresolved.

