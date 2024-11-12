Re-elected Fulton County DA Fani Willis Speaks On Young Thug Release

Shortly before re-election as Fulton County’s District Attorney, Fani Willis shared her thoughts on the outcome of one of her most high-profile cases, the RICO trial involving Young Thug.

Young Thug was released on Oct. 31, after serving over two years in jail. The Atlanta rapper received probation and time served after entering a guilty plea. Willis had been seeking an extension to her role in Georgia’s largest county, securing her job as DA for the next term, despite a contentious year.

The day before Election Day, Willis was questioned if launching the case was “worth all the trouble” in the end. The case had become the longest-running trial in Georgia history, as well as fraught with controversies. However, Willis emphasized that all must be held accountable for their wrongdoing, regardless of the outcome.

“It’s always worth the trouble. The reality is, as you know, I have aggressively prosecuted gang violence, and there is no one above or below the law,” she told WSB-TV.

In regards to the rapper’s sentencing, Willis withheld her personal thoughts on his release. She emphasized that the judgement on the matter belongs to Judge Whitaker, who currently presides over the case.

However, Willis still noted that Young Thug will have to stay on the straight and narrow path. If not, despite already serving nearly three years, he could spend two decades in prison for violating probation.

She added, “Hope springs eternal that he will do well because if not, he’s going to land himself in prison for another 20 years.”

Moreover, concerning her own criticism for how the case went down, Willis says its all part of the job.

“You shouldn’t be the district attorney if you’re not willing to take flack,” she expressed. “The reality is the world has been caught up with one defendant. But we indicted 28 defendants. Fourteen of those defendants are now disposed of cases. We have 14 more defendants to go, and so we are going to continue to pursue justice in that case.”

With re-election under her belt, Willis must now deal with her other high-profile RICO case against Donald Trump. Given the trial delays and Trump’s own re-election, the case may endure even more legal challenges as it attempts to move forward.

