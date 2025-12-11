News by Sharelle B. McNair Paid To Be Racist: Supporters Launch Campaign For Ex-Cinnabon Worker Who Attacked Somali Couple One admitted to donating “simply to piss off the self righteous, hypocritical, pronoun preaching, liberal pukes of the world."







It seems several people are willing to support the former Cinnabon employee who was fired after a video of a racist rant against a Somali couple went viral on social media.

Crystal Terese Wilsey has received more than $140,000 in monetary support from those who believe she was in the right to verbally attack a couple who allegedly asked for more caramel on a Cinnabon item. Using the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo, the fundraiser says “funds go to making sure Crystal lands on her feet after this betrayal,” referring to the dessert company’s decision to terminate her. “Instead of banning the offenders and backing their employee, Cinnabon fires Crystal to keep the nons happy,” the fundraiser, created by Tom Hennessey, read.

“No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians.”

The comments from mostly anonymous donors share similar sentiments. One admitted to donating “simply to piss off the self-righteous, hypocritical, pronoun-preaching, liberal pukes of the world.” “F the biased media too,” the donor wrote. Others thanked her for “standing up for real Americans.”

Wilsey was seen on camera making racist remarks about a Somali woman’s hijab during the encounter that took place Dec. 5 at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. She then admitted to being racist and said, “I’ll say it to the whole entire world,” followed by telling the couple, “don’t be disrespectful.”

According to CBS Austin, the couple called Wilsey an idiot, told her she was ruining her life, and said she would be fired. It didn’t take Cinnabon long to catch wind of the commotion. “We are aware of the deeply troubling video involving a former employee at the independently owned and operated Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The individual seen in the video was immediately terminated by the franchise owner,” the company said in a statement.

“Their actions and statements are completely unacceptable and in no way reflect the values of Cinnabon, our franchisees, or the welcoming environment we expect for every guest and team member. We take this situation seriously and remain committed to ensuring all guests are treated with dignity, respect, and kindness every time they visit one of our bakeries.”

As for the couple, a woman named Sabrina Osman, who claims to be a cousin of the couple, started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover “legal fees and lawyer costs as we pursue justice.” Out of the goal of $45,000, so far, the campaign has raised over $13,000. Osman says it’s time for the racism in this country to stop. “The racism in this country is getting out of hand, and we refuse to stay silent,” the fundraiser read.

“No one should ever have to experience this kind of hate.”

Racism in parts of the U.S. has increased as the Trump administration has taken over the White House for a second time. Since a Dec. 2 cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump has unleashed verbal attacks against Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee, referring to her as “garbage.”

At the beginning of 2025, Haitian migrants in Ohio were under attack after Trump and Vice President JD Vance falsely claimed they were stealing and eating neighborhood pets.

