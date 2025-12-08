News by Sharelle B. McNair Cinnabon Employee Fired After Admitting To Being Racist In Viral Social Media Video The couple reportedly asked the white employee for additional sauce.







The Wisconsin-based Cinnabon employee who admitted she was a racist and spouted racial slurs at a couple in a now-viral TikTok video has been fired, the Associated Press reports.

The Dec. 5 incident took place in the suburban town of Ashwaubenon after an unidentified customer, half of what’s been described in an online fundraising campaign as a “black Somali Muslim couple,” ordered a caramel pecan cinnamon roll.

The couple reportedly asked the white employee for additional sauce. That’s when the employee, identified by social media users as Crystal Terese Wilsey, started berating the couple and mocking the woman’s hijab.

The employee used the n-word and started making obscene gestures. “I am racist, and I’ll say it to the whole entire world,” she said. “Don’t be disrespectful.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@dailypaypis/video/7580748025815911710?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7581490668024481335

Such behavior did not fly with the Georgia-based company, which clarified that it does not condone Wilsey’s actions.

“The franchise owner immediately terminated the former employee,” Cinnabon said in a statement posted on its social media. “Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.”

Some social media users saw the video as a reflection of similar racist rhetoric taking place in the Midwest after President Donald Trump’s disturbing comments on Somali immigrants at a recent cabinet meeting.

“I’ll be honest with you, OK. Somebody will say, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. I don’t want them in our country. Their country is no good for a reason,” the President of the United States said.

He also attacked Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, referring to her as “garbage.”

A GoFundMe was created for the couple to help cover legal fees.

“The racism in this country is getting out of hand, and we refuse to stay silent. No one should ever have to experience this kind of hate,” the campaign said.

Supporters of Wilsey have launched an online fundraiser to support the now-unemployed woman. “Stand With Crystal” has been set up on GiveSendGo, the same Christian crowdfunding platform used to raise thousands for a Minnesota woman who used a racist slur against a Black child earlier this year.

As of Monday, Dec. 8, Wilsey’s campaign has raised over $100,000 of its $109,000 goal. The fundraiser for the attacked couple has received about $3,600 of its $45,000 goal.

“Meet Crystal: hardworking White mom doing her job at Cinnabon. Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation,” the campaign read.

“Instead of banning the offenders and backing their employee, Cinnabon fires Crystal to keep the nons happy. We’re not letting this slide. Funds go to making sure Crystal lands on her feet after this betrayal. No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians.”

