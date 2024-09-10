J.D. Vance Pushes Dangerously False Narrative About Haitians Stealing and Killing Animals

Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance has been spreading false accusations that people of Haitian descent are stealing, killing, and eating animals in Springfield, Ohio, without any proof from law enforcement, The Hill reports.

A video on the X app shows Vance speaking at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in July 2024. He was reading a letter from Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck, who outlined how the city is challenged to keep up with housing for a growing Haitian immigrant population. “Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio,” he wrote.

“Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?”

Other political figures, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), used memes to mimic similar rhetoric. “Please vote for Trump so Haitian immigrants don’t eat us,” the meme said with a corresponding photo of kittens.

However, Heck himself condemned the narrative, saying the baseless accusations against Haitians are distracting from the real issues facing the city. “In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” Heck said.

“Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic. Yes, this clearly takes away from the letter’s point that we are struggling with housing, resources for our schools, and an overwhelmed healthcare system.”

The accusations occurred following a Springfield City Commission meeting on Aug. 27 when a Black resident named Anthony Harris, who is also running for city mayor, claimed Haitian immigrants were killing ducks in the park as a source of food.

“I don’t even want to seem like I’m coming down on the immigrants ’cause it’s the people that’s bringing them down here. Cause wherever they are at, that’s what they’re used to,” he said.

“They’re in the park grabbing ducks by their neck, cutting their heads off, and walking off with them.”

With no evidence to back up such claims, legal experts and advocates say this is nothing more than a racist tactic. “This is the same old anti-Black playbook that we’ve seen for hundreds of years in Ohio being rolled out to divide and create hate, especially around election times,” attorney at the Haitian Bridge Alliance, Erik Crew, said, according to WFLA.

“White supremacist and anti-Democratic movements have always used the claim that so-called Black savages are coming to destroy, especially when political power is up for grabs. This is no different. This time, they are saying it is Haitians, and this time, it is being used to try to score political points around immigration as well.”



The latest incident marks the second time Vance has been tied to animal-related controversies since being named the GOP vice presidential nominee. He faced criticism for old comments and posts that attacked “cat ladies” and people without children but has since labeled them as him being sarcastic.