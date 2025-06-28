Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Irv Gotti Honored At Hot 97 Summer Jam During Black Music Month The hip-hop event was powered by the Black Promoters Collective







Written by Ebony Johnson

The Summer season in the tri-state area kicked off with the annual Hot 97 Summer Jam, Friday, June 20—and an honorable tribute to Murder Inc.’s Capo Irv Gotti. In its 31st year, the hip-hop event was powered by the Black Promoters Collective and continues to draw crowds and delight audiences. The 2025 lineup brought JaRule, Gunna, Glorilla, Kash Doll, Jim Jones and Meek Mill to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center stage—among others like A Boogie and Muni Long. Fans even got a dose of Jada Kiss. The Yonkers rapper blessed the building with his presence and mic with his verse off the track “I’m From New York” alongside JaRule.

Cash Cobain hit the stage with hits like “Fisherr” and “Slizzy,” and introduced Zeddy Will to perform “Get Jiggy.” The set was brief but filled with high energy and followed by Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz, who graced the stage with an amazing dance crew. Ayra Starr performed “Rush” and “Bloody Samaritan,” and got some good audience engagement as they performed some adlibs to her song. Masicka followed Asake with a surprise performance, giving a live presentation of what it’s like behind the doors of Magic City. If you know you know.

The highlight of the night was a tribute to Murder Inc hitmaker and founder Irv Gotti. Irving Lorenzo, died Feb. 5 of a stroke after a lengthy battle with diabetes. Gotti was the engine behind Ja Rule’s solo career, and singer Ashanti’s early success. Irv produced hits for Jay-Z, DMX, Jennifer Lopez, Lloyd, Fat Joe and others. A montage of Irv’s life was shared with concertgoers. It included pictures of Irv, his parents, his friends and his record label.

The Irv Gotti tribute included a throwback roster of Murder Inc. members from the early 2000s. As Deniece Williams’ classic song “Free” plays, the crowd is shocked when Mic Geronimo performs his song “Sh-t’s Real.” It’s clear his performance is a special one. Ja Rule’s friends included Lloyd, Charli Baltimore and Vita. Hope lingered. Fingers were crossed that maybe Ashanti would pop out to perform one song. Unfortunately, that did not happen.



Photo credit: James Odom Photo credit: James Odom Photo credit: James Odom Photo credit: James Odom Photo credit: James Odom Photo credit: James Odom

Nonetheless, what would Summer Jam be without Funkmaster Flex? New York City’s veteran DJ set the tone for the rest of the show with his turntable talent and ability to transition from one song to the next in a matter of seconds?

Jim Jones took the stage, performing songs with Juelz Santana, Rowdy Rebel, Bay Swagg and Zeddy WIll again (it was an amazing night for him). As mics were cut from Jim Jones’ set, the Dipset rapper expressed he gets dreams and nightmares when that happens. The next thing the crowd knows, Philly rapper Meek Mill is standing on stage performing his hit song “Dreams and Nightmares,” not once but twice with the audience so loud he didn’t need to rap a word.



Muni Long hits the stage at midnight to perform her songs: “Hrs & Hrs” and “Made for Me.” Glorilla follows and brings remarkable energy and choreography to perform a plethora of her hit songs: “TGIF,” “Yeah Glo!” and “Wanna Be” and more. She brought life back to the audience for Gunna’s arrival. Gunna performs “Top Off,” “P Power,” “Pushin P” and he finishes with “Fukumean.”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie hits the stage at 2am. His hits “Jungle” and “DTB” set the crowd off. Boogie’s songs “My Sh-t”, “Look Back At It” and “Drowning” finished the night on a positive note.

All-in-all, Summer Jam was an eventful night filled with amazing performances and dope contributions to Black Music Month.

RELATED CONTENT: Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, Patti LaBelle, And Chaka Khan Bring 6 Decades Of Soul To ‘Queens Tour’