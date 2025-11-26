Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Funky Dineva Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Cancels Talk Show, ‘Early Detection Is The Key’ Funky Dineva is taking a transparent approach with his health journey after disclosing his stage 1 prostate cancer diagnosis.







Quentin Latham, better known as Funky Dineva, is taking a transparent approach with his health journey after disclosing his stage 1 prostate cancer diagnosis.

The popular pop culture commentator shared the news on Instagram on Nov. 25 through a video posted on Threads, explaining that after 12 biopsies, his urologist confirmed he is in the early stages of prostate cancer.

“Early detection is the key!! Have all the guys in your life stay up on their bloodwork and exams!” he captioned the post.

“I’m sharing this information for educational purposes and not for sympathy,” Funky Dineva declared in the video. “I have stage 1 prostate cancer. They did 12 biopsies, and two of them came back cancerous, one of them came back suspicious or inconclusive.”

Although the news was difficult to share, Funky Dineva noted a positive outcome: the cancer was detected early, giving him a strong chance of preventing it from spreading further.

“It is very, very early. He mentioned something about a Gleason score and that mine was really, really low.”

Funky Dineva shared that he underwent bloodwork for genetic testing to determine whether the cancer is slow- or fast-growing. He also discussed treatment options such as radiation, experimental medication, and “robotic surgery,” which he told his doctor he would prefer to undergo sooner rather than later.

“I have an appointment on Dec. 8 with the robot doctor to set up to get it removed.”

Funky Dineva posted a photo of the pamphlet he received to learn more about his diagnosis, noting that he plans to review it closely. He closed his message by telling fans, “Don’t cry for me, Argentina,” assuring them he’ll be OK even though the news has been tough to process.

“I’m about to take a nap, and I’ll be fine,” he said.

However, just hours after revealing his diagnosis, Funky Dineva shared another update on Threads, announcing that his beloved YouTube talk show has been canceled as he navigates his health battle.

“After receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis today, I don’t have it in me to sit up in y’all face a cackled about a bunch of sh*t that doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of life,” he wrote. “I’m in my room, in the dark, under the covers. I’m depressed, but I’m also fine. I’m giving myself permission to go through the process. For right now, laying quite in the dark is where I need to be. Thanks for understanding.”

Research shows that Black men face disproportionately high rates of prostate cancer, with nearly double the incidence and 2.3 times the mortality rate of white men. They are often diagnosed younger, with more aggressive disease, and at later stages, leading to fewer treatment options and higher death rates.

Despite these challenges, Funky Dineva’s supporters flooded his comments with encouragement and shared stories of family members of various ages who successfully beat prostate cancer thanks to early detection.

“It’s shocking news but very treatable friend,” they wrote. “My ex husband got diagnosed at 35! Had it removed and is cancer free and yes, it regained working hence why we’re no longer married. Same with my Brother in law who got diagnosed three yrs ago. He is now cancer free. Sit with your feelings BUT then act like you know you don’t walk alone.”

“My 80 dad, was diagnosed a year ago. He completed his treatment and he’s now cancer free. God is a healer,” added someone else.

