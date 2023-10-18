Funny Marco’s Interview With G Herbo & Southside Was Not So Funny

The Oct. 16 episode of Funny Marco’s Open Thoughts took an unexpected turn, leaving some viewers conflicted about the treatment the comedian received during an interview with Southside and G Herbo.

To clarify, Marco invited Southside as a guest on the show, and G Herbo tagged along. What initially appeared to be a smooth banter between the host and guests devolved into an “uncomfortable” and “disrespectful” interview, with Funny Marco enduring insults and ridicule from both men.

During the episode, Marco received sharp jabs aimed at his skin condition and was repeatedly told to “shut the f**k up.” The banter that may have appeared light-hearted to the Chicago and Atlanta natives but did not sit well with Marco or numerous viewers who tuned in.

Addressing the agonizing interview, Funny Marco, whose real name is Marco Summers, took to his Marco Mindset Facebook account on Oct.16. He acknowledged his dissatisfaction with the interview, writing, “I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview. I was upset while it was going on. But I understand I got a job to do, and one thing about me, I respect people on my show.”

He continued, “I didn’t want to match their energy. It’s so many L’s I took on my journey [that] I wish I could show I don’t hide anything. So, I feel it was only right to put the episode out myself. And just learn from that episode & move on. Thank those who support me; it’s a mindset thing.”

Funny Marco has built his reputation through his viral skits, which date back to the Vine era and parody-style interviews. He’s engaged with several music artists, including Boosie Badazz, Queen Naija, DaBaby, Sexyy Red. He is also infamous for pranking guests and having deadpan interviews.

The host appeared visibly disengaged with G Herbo and Southside while the two guests taunted him. After the interview gained notoriety, Southside took to Instagram Live to address the situation. He asserted, “That ni**a wasn’t scared. If you were scared, I can’t help how your mama raised you.”

He explained his hesitation about discussing the issue publicly, stating, “This is why I stay off this sh*t because no matter what it is, ni**as make me the bad guy.”

During the interview, Southside addressed the destruction of Marco’s alleged watch, saying, “Marco, I got a watch right now you can come get. I got a new watch for you, bro. Call me. I got something for you right now. And it’s real ’cause that sh*t I threw wasn’t real. That watch was fake. It wasn’t a real watch. That sh*t was fake as f**k.”

In conclusion, Southside said, “If he was uncomfortable, it’s like, alright, damn, Marco. We’re sorry. [Me and G Herbo] didn’t mean to make you uncomfortable, but you’re a bih a ni**a. Just stay away from me, bro.”

The episode has undoubtedly stirred debate, with viewers divided over the boundary between humor and discomfort in comedy. Funny Marco’s response suggests that he aims to learn from the experience and continue his comedic journey.

