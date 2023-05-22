Rapper G Herbo Announces ‘Swervin’ Through Stress’ Mental Health Organization

Chicago rapper G Herbo is deepening a commitment to his community through his new mental health initiative, Swervin’ Through Stress. The organization will cover the cost of therapy for Black youth ages 18–25 seeking support. According to its website, it also aims to increase access and utilization of mental health services amongst Black young adults and de-stigmatize cultural narratives about therapy among Black people.

Last week, the nonprofit organization announced a slate of events that kicked off on Saturday (May 20) with a “Black Joy Ride” event in partnership with SocialWorks, according to RapUp. The ride occurred in Chicago, beginning and ending at the Harold Washington Cultural Center. Attendees also had the option to shop with myriad local wellness brands. On Sunday, the organization focused its efforts on women affected by gun violence. Guests were treated to a spa experience, a breath-work workshop, and a host of sensory wellness activities, according to Billboard.

G Herbo has been open about how his upbringing affected his overall mental health. Last year, on an episode of Caresha Please, the 27-year-old talked about his use of alcohol to numb the grief of losing his brother and his inability to shake the many tragic events he’s witnessed. The rapper told host Yung Miami, “I think, you know, I be going through phases mentally. I really do suffer from PTSD.” And it seems he understands how much other people from his same circumstances may need extra support to help them cope. “Our community doesn’t talk about mental health enough,” Herbo told Billboard. “With Swervin’ Through Stress, I really wanted to create a space where it’s OK for us to talk about what we’re going through. A lot of us can relate to each other’s struggles.”

Last year, G Herbo made a clear move ahead of the pack with the release of his album Survivor’s Remorse which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard charts. The double-sided album is one of the rapper’s most vulnerable, with topics ranging from his adjustment to fatherhood to wrestling with the gun violence he took part in during his upbringing in Chicago.

Swervin’ Through Stress is accepting donations here.