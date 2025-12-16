Atlanta’s Future Named Brand Ambassador For Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has secured the “Future” by officially naming the Atlanta recording artist a brand ambassador, designating him a “Friend of the House.”

The fashion brand announced the news on its social media page.

“Future for Louis Vuitton. Continuing a creative collaboration, @pharrell and the Friend of the House embark on a dynamic partnership —recognizing the cultural trailblazer for his unique style and influential talent.”

#Future #PharrellWilliams #LouisVuitton“

The appointment takes place after the “Hndrxx” rapper appeared at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2026 men’s show earlier this year in Paris. He was also seen in custom LV wear designed by Pharrell Williams, the brand’s men’s creative director, at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, according to WWD.

In a written statement, the company said that Future “embodies the core values of Louis Vuitton, including creativity, artistry, and a pioneering spirit that resonates with international audiences. His unique style and creative vision make him an invaluable addition to the Louis Vuitton family.”

Pharrell was responsible for the Louis Vuitton x Timberland Boot, which was priced at $85,000. The limited-edition boots, embedded with 18K gold, have sold out; only 50 pairs were available.

The luxury footwear was the latest collaboration between LV and Timberland, after they teamed up for the 2023 celebration of Timberland’s 50th anniversary. Pharrell has collaborated with Timberland through his Billionaire Boys Club brand and on several other solo projects.

Earlier this month, the designer’s partnership with adidas, the “Jellyfish,” was crowned “Shoe of the Year” at this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAA). The Virginia Adistar Jellyfish by Pharrell Williams was selected for this year’s coveted award.

The FNAA, in its 39th year, is known as the “Shoe Oscars.” It acknowledges the legends involved in footwear, including emerging talent, industry leaders, style stars, and hot brands.

RELATED CONTENT: Hollywood Icons Pose Down In Exclusive IMDb Studio At Black Cinema & Television Celebration