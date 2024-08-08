Celebrity News by Black Enterprise Future, Metro Boomin Prepare To Take Over Atlanta For ‘We Trust You Tour’ The duo is currently on a 22-city tour that will continue until September 9 when it ends in Vancouver, British Columbia.









Atlanta-bred rapper Future and Atlanta transplant Metro Boomin will be playing in the Georgia town at the State Farm Arena on August 8 after hitting the road for their “We Trust You Tour.”

The 22-city tour kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 22 and will continue until September 9, when the tour ends in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“I’m always excited to connect with my fans. We’re ecstatic to bring our latest project to life through this tour. The “WeTrust You Tour is an opportunity to share all the music Metro and I have collaborated on with our fans…and much more,” said Future in a written statement.

With many tracks that the duo has collaborated on, there will be a plethora of songs performed from the projects, “We Don’t Trust You,” which was released on March 22, 2024, and the April 12, 2024 release of “We Still Don’t Trust You.”

The first album featured the single “Like That,” which spawned a Kendrick Lamar line that ignited the recent beef between the Compton rapper and Canadian superstar Drake. In the featured verse from K-Dot, he responded to a line that fellow rapper J. Cole stated in the Drake and Cole collaboration, “First Person Shooter,” that placed Drake, Cole, and K-Dot as the top three rappers in the game. On “Like That,” the “Not Like Us” rapper disagreed, sparking perhaps the biggest hip-hop beef in history.

Tickets for the “We Trust You Tour” can be Not Like Us through Ticketmaster. V.I.P. packages could also be bought onlivenation.com, Freebandz.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

The remaining shows for the tour are listed below:

State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA Tickets

Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH Tickets

Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Canada Tickets

TD Garden Boston, MA Tickets

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA Tickets

Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY Tickets

Capital One Arena Washington, DC Tickets

Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA Tickets

Toyota Center Houston, TX Tickets

Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX Tickets

American Airlines Center Dallas, TX Tickets

BOK Center Tulsa, OK Tickets

Ball Arena Denver, CO Tickets

Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT Tickets

T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV Tickets

Intuit Dome Inglewood, CA Tickets

Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA Tickets

Oakland Arena Oakland, CA Tickets

Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA Tickets

Moda Center Portland, OR Tickets