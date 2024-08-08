Future, Metro Boomin Prepare To Take Over Atlanta For ‘We Trust You Tour’
by Black Enterprise

August 8, 2024

The duo is currently on a 22-city tour that will continue until September 9 when it ends in Vancouver, British Columbia. 

Atlanta-bred rapper Future and Atlanta transplant Metro Boomin will be playing in the Georgia town at the State Farm Arena on August 8 after hitting the road for their “We Trust You Tour.”

The 22-city tour kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 22 and will continue until September 9, when the tour ends in Vancouver, British Columbia. 

“I’m always excited to connect with my fans. We’re ecstatic to bring our latest project to life through this tour. The “WeTrust You Tour is an opportunity to share all the music Metro and I have collaborated on with our fans…and much more,” said Future in a written statement.

With many tracks that the duo has collaborated on, there will be a plethora of songs performed from the projects, “We Don’t Trust You,” which was released on March 22, 2024, and the April 12, 2024 release of “We Still Don’t Trust You.”

The first album featured the single “Like That,” which spawned a Kendrick Lamar line that ignited the recent beef between the Compton rapper and Canadian superstar Drake. In the featured verse from K-Dot, he responded to a line that fellow rapper J. Cole stated in the Drake and Cole collaboration, “First Person Shooter,” that placed Drake, Cole, and K-Dot as the top three rappers in the game. On “Like That,” the “Not Like Us” rapper disagreed, sparking perhaps the biggest hip-hop beef in history.

Tickets for the “We Trust You Tour” can be Not Like Us through Ticketmaster. V.I.P. packages could also be bought onlivenation.com, Freebandz.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

The remaining shows for the tour are listed below:

Aug 8, 2024
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Tickets
Aug 10, 2024
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Tickets
Aug 11, 2024
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Canada
Tickets
Aug 13, 2024
TD Garden
Boston, MA
Tickets
Aug 14, 2024
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Tickets
Aug 15, 2024
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Tickets
Aug 17, 2024
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Tickets
Aug 20, 2024
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Tickets
Aug 22, 2024
Toyota Center
Houston, TX
Tickets
Aug 23, 2024
Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, TX
Tickets
Aug 24, 2024
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Tickets
Aug 25, 2024
BOK Center
Tulsa, OK
Tickets
Aug 27, 2024
Ball Arena
Denver, CO
Tickets
Aug 28, 2024
Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Tickets
Aug 30, 2024
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Tickets
Aug 31, 2024
Intuit Dome
Inglewood, CA
Tickets
Sep 3, 2024
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Tickets
Sep 4, 2024
Oakland Arena
Oakland, CA
Tickets
Sep 6, 2024
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Tickets
Sep 7, 2024
Moda Center
Portland, OR
Tickets
Sep 9, 2024
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, Canada
Tickets

