Kendrick Lamar Delivers Music Video For 'Not Like Us,' Adding Clever Visuals To His Drake Diss









Compton Rapper Kendrick Lamar has dropped a long-awaited music video for his hit diss track “Not Like Us.” On July 4, his music video took more shots at Drake, and the nail in the coffin for the Toronto rapper came just a month after Lamar performed the song six times in a row at his “The Pop Out” concert in L.A. on Juneteenth.

Not only has the video wracked up over 25 million views in just over a day, but the clip features several more references to Drake and his OVO label. Lamar used the video to pay homage to the West Coast hip-hop stars who influenced his style and stack on some more references to his feud with Drake that has dominated the culture this year.

The video was directed by Dave Free and Lamar, and included cameos from “Not Like Us” producer Mustard, Compton native Tommy the Clown, NBA star DeMar DeRozan, as well as the CEO of Top Dog Entertainment label Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In one scene, Lamar doing push-ups atop cinder blocks references Drake’s diss track “Push Ups.”

The video also includes references to owls, which is the mascot associated with Drake’s OVO label. There is one scene where Lamar smashes an owl piñata and a hilarious disclaimer that flashes across the screen that reads, “No OVHoes were harmed during the making of this video.”

Most notably, the video includes Lamar’s partner Whitney Alford, and their two children. In Drake’s song “Family Matter,” He alleged that Lamar’s long-time project partner and filmmaker Free fathered one of Lamar’s children with Alford. Lamar used the video to fire back at the “God’s Plan” artist by including cute shots of Alford, himself, and his children — Uzi and Enoch — dancing together and laughing.

The video ends with Lamar containing an owl in a cage.

