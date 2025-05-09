Chicago Rapper G Herbo Launches Own App For Fans To Get Latest Mixtapes

Chicago rapper G Herbo has taken distributing his own music into his own hands.

According to The Source, the hip-hop artist has recently released two mixtapes, Welcome to Fazoland 2 and Greatest Rapper Alive, through his free-to-obtain G Herbo app, which allows fans to get everything related to the recording artist.

The artist reportedly got over 13 million streams while obtaining 100,000 app downloads. The G Herbo No. 3 spot in all music apps.

Fans can still get his music via Spotify, Apple, and YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MySeat Media (@myseatmedia)

“I’m grateful for how the app has been taking off. Shoutout to my fans for rocking with me so heavy these last few months,” said G Herbo, according to The Source. “As an independent artist, it’s major to have my own platform, own my data, and build with the people who support me. Every stream and every move matters. We’re just getting started.”

The app is powered by MySeat. Anyone who subscribes can get access to exclusive content and rewards, which can include special items like backstage passes and signed merchandise from the “Statement” rapper.

Fans of G Herbo can also bid on items for auction like a signed PTSD vinyl and a signed “GFazos” Nike Air Force.

“What G Herbo and his team are doing is the blueprint,” said Dave Cool, president of MySeat Media. “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how artists can directly engage, mobilize, and monetize their superfans, without sacrificing success on the DSPs.”

VIBE reported that Herbo shared last month battled some health issues but is seemingly better after posting photos of himself in a hospital room. He captioned the post with, “YALL BE SAFE OUT HERE BRO THIS NEW FLU STRAND AINT NO JOKE.”

RELATED CONTENT: Rapper G Herbo Announces ‘Swervin’ Through Stress’ Mental Health Organization