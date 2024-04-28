Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Gabby Douglas Continues Return To Gymnastics, Qualifies For U.S. Championships Douglas' stellar performance on the vault signifies a strong chance of her making the Paris team.









Gabby Douglas has made her return to the mat in a big way. The multi-gold medalist heads to the U.S. Championships to earn a spot on the 2024 Olympic team.

NBC News reports Douglas qualified for Nationals after competing at the American Classic in Katy, Texas on April 27. She finished 10th all-around with a score of 50.65. Despite this, her performances on the vault and balance beam qualified her to continue onto the championships.

While the 28-year-old did not place high enough to automatically qualify for the all-arounds, she can fight for another chance at the upcoming U.S. Classic in Hartford, Connecticut, according to ESPN. In the meantime, Douglas can also file a petition to join in all the events during the Fort Worth, Texas event, beginning on May 30.

Douglas led the 2016 U.S. Gymnastics team to first place during the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janiero. She decided to sit out from the Tokyo events, which many considered to signal her retirement. However, Douglas shocked gymnast enthusiasts with the news of her official return to the sport this year.

All eyes were on the 28-year-old as she tried to prove that she still had what it takes to bring home gold. Douglas had not competed in 8 years, which was evident by her rocky appearance at the Katy competition. The decorated athlete was also the oldest competitor at the event, yet she still assured fans of her capabilities.

She remains determined to make a triumphant comeback in the sport. Douglas continues to be a respected champion in the single event. Her high vault score of 14.000 could lead to a history-making appointment to this year’s Olympic roster.

If Douglas makes the landing, she will become the first U.S. woman since Dominique Dawes to compete on three Olympic teams. If she makes it, this feat will also be shared with fellow Gymnastics champion Simone Biles.

