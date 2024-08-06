Women by Sharelle Burt Gabrielle Gambrell Named SVP, Chief Communications Officer Of Hachette Book Group Hachette’s CEO David Shelley said the creativity Gambrell brings to the executive team will take the company to new heights.









According to a press release shared with Black Enterprise, Gabrielle Gambrell was recently named senior vice president and chief communications officer of Hachette Book Group (HBG).

Hachette’s CEO, David Shelley, announced on Aug. 1 that Gambrell will replace the current communications SVP, Sophie Cottrell. As a new executive management board member, Gambrell will oversee the Hachette Speakers Bureau, which includes all branding plus corporate, internal, and executive communications.

She will also tackle media relations, strategic communications, trade fairs, the environmental program, the company’s philanthropic outlooks, and work with Hachette United Kingdom. In a statement, Shelley says he is very excited to work with the communications professional, feeling her creativity will take the company to new heights.

“I’m really excited to be working with Gabrielle. Her creativity, flair, and experience across a range of disciplines and industries will help us hugely in getting the message out there about the new worlds of ideas, entertainment, learning, and opportunity that books offer,” he said.

“An industry in growth mode, I believe there’s never been a more dynamic or interesting time for book publishing, and Gabrielle will be instrumental in communicating the possibilities to the widest audience.”

The mother of two began her impressive mass communications career as a Production and Talent Assistant for Disne. She worked on ABC’s Emmy Award-winning morning show “Live with Regis and Kelly.” Most recently, Gambrell served as head of communications for Inclusive Experiences and Technology, Employee Experience at Amazon. Prior to that, she made history as the first Black woman — and youngest — to lead the marketing and communications department at Barnard College of Columbia University as the chief marketing & communications officer.

Gambrell says as a “story lover,” she is elated to transition within the Hachette community during a time of transformation.

“Joining a prestigious industry leader during a great time of transformation is just one of many reasons why I’m excited to become part of the executive management team at HBG. If you’re a story lover like me, then you’ve likely read many of Hachette’s acclaimed books,” she said.

“As a storyteller at heart, I look forward to elevating this world-renowned brand and showcasing all that HBG offers. Publishing impacts the entire world, our understanding of information, thoughts, curiosity, and imagination. With David’s vision for the company’s future, the sky’s the limit for what new heights that HBG will reach.”

Gambrell has managed several communication teams of numerous companies, including FCB Global, NBCUniversal, and CBS Corporation, where she was a charter member of the company’s first diversity council.

According to Publisher’s Weekly, Cottrell will leave the company at the end of August 2024 after 16 years in the role and 22 years at HBG. She is leaving to “take a pause and spend some well-deserved downtime to think about what she might like to do next.”

