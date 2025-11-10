Money by Ahsan Washington Gain A Money Mindset With These 6 Books On Increasing Wealth Read financial frameworks with cultural context







The process of building wealth begins with developing the right mindset. Before you even open an investment account, you might want to open up a book. These books by Black authors offer financial frameworks, cultural context, and motivational support to help people move from surviving to thriving financially.

Get into these six books that focus on improving your money mindset and building generational wealth.

Get Good With Money: 10 Simple Steps To Becoming Financially Whole

The Budgetnista Tiffany Aliche presents Get Good with Money as a practical 10-step guide for financial wholeness. The book shares a pathway that includes budgeting, saving, investing, and legacy building. The book was published in 2021 to serve communities that have been traditionally excluded from wealth-building conversations. According to Aliche, wealth starts with habits and mindset before considering large paychecks.

The Wealth Choice: Success Secrets Of Black Millionaires

Dennis Kimbro, a business professor and author, conducted a seven-year study of 1,000 affluent Black Americans to identify the shared beliefs and behaviors behind their success, as detailed in The Wealth Choice: Success Secrets of Black Millionaires. The book, published in 2013, examines wealth-builders in various industries across the United States. Kimbro seeks to understand the unique thought patterns of Black millionaires and how those habits can be acquired and used by others to overcome financial barriers.

The Black Girl’s Guide To Financial Freedom: Build Wealth, Retire Early, And Live The Life Of Your Dreams

The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom by Paris Woods empowers Black women through financial independence. The 2021 publication provides Black women with financial strategies to achieve early retirement and long-term financial security while avoiding common money pitfalls. The text teaches that wealth is self-defined and attainable with discipline and purpose.

The Black Tax: The Cost Of Being Black In America

Shawn D. Rochester, an entrepreneur and financial strategist, examines how systemic discrimination creates hidden financial burdens for Black Americans. The 2017 publication of The Black Tax uses U.S. economic data and racial wealth disparities to inform readers about systemic barriers and provide tools to overcome them.

Mud 2 Millions: Ayesha Selden’s 7 Step Wealth Cheat Codes

In her book Mud 2 Millions: Ayesha Selden’s 7 Step Wealth Cheat Codes, real estate investor and financial advisor Ayesha Selden reveals seven wealth strategies that she calls “wealth cheat codes.” A self-made investor, Selden built a seven-figure portfolio from modest beginnings and teaches that mindset, consistency, and calculated risk are essential for creating wealth. The book offers insights from a self-made investor’s perspective, demonstrating that anyone can build wealth by cultivating the right mindset.

We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide To Earning More, Building Wealth, And Gaining Economic Power

Rachel Rodgers established Hello Seven after transitioning from attorney to entrepreneur to help women of color increase their income and wealth potential. In We Should All Be Millionaires, Rodgers presents a motivational and strategic guide for women who want to become millionaires. The book focuses on mindset development, alongside pricing strategies and confidence-building to help women reach financial success. The book was published in 2021, focusing on women of color.

