Game Changer: Nicole Lynn Named President of Football For Klutch Sports Group

NFL agent Nicole Lynn has been promoted from rookie to starter.

Sports Business Journal reports Lynn has been named the President of Football at Klutch Sports Group, leading the team representing more than 60 NFL players and employing five NFLPA-certified player agents.

Klutch Sports has promoted agent Nicole Lynn to President of Football. pic.twitter.com/MDJVfClVnf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 5, 2023

Lynn has become a household name in the sports world, being the first Black woman to represent an NFL quarterback in the 2023 Super Bowl. Clients under her belt include Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams, and Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett. At the upcoming NFL draft, she will represent top prospects like Alabama OLB Will Anderson and Texas RB Bijan Robinson.

The 34-year-old has fast climbed the ladder to leadership, only being with Klutch since 2021; her outlook on what football means has set her apart from others. “What I like most about my job is the opportunity to mentor young men and teach them life skills; being a mentor, life coach, and big sister wrapped into one; help them make life decisions,” Lynn said.

Social media seemed unsurprised by the announcement as Lynn received several praises from colleagues and fans. Kevin Parrish, Jr., staff writer for the Arizona Cardinals, wrote, “Super dope. Happy for her.”

Super dope. Happy for her. — Kevin Parrish Jr (@KevinParrishJr) April 5, 2023

Others commented on how impactful this move is for other Black women who are already in the world of sports or looking to get involved. “I don’t think there’s another woman that has impacted the football business like her,” one user tweeted. “Nicole ROCKS!! Earned every bit of it too.”

I don’t think there’s another Woman that has impacted the football business like her. Nicole ROCKS!! Earned every bit of it too. — . (@iamdedd69) April 6, 2023

“Congratulations young queen. Women like u r truly my role model & leader. I wish one day very soon 2 be in ur business,” another user said.

Congratulations young queen. Women like u r truly my role model & leader. I wish one day very soon 2 be in ur business — Ace (@Ace94027923) April 5, 2023

The University of Oklahoma grad isn’t a rookie when it comes to representing the best. Before tackling contracts for NFL players, the member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. worked with Young Money mogul Lil Wayne.