Health and Wellness by Kandiss Edwards Break Out Those Cartridges: Old School Games Might Be Better For Your Health







Many children who grew up playing video games in the 1990s may have developed different cognitive habits than those who play modern games.

A recent Newsweek article explored how classic game titles emphasized skill building and finite goals, while many current games focus on continuous play, psychological engagement, and maximizing in-game purchases.

Melissa Gallagher, a licensed clinical social worker, spoke about the origins of games, which tended to offer “bounded entertainment experiences,” with clear beginnings, endings, and natural stopping points. Those structures encouraged social play, outdoor activity, and moments free of persistent pressure. Additionally, Gallagher described the contrast between older games and recent designs, telling Newsweek that earlier titles “reinforced healthy boundaries and confidence.”

Gallagher also said that many modern titles draw players into extended sessions by focusing on performance ranking and psychological resilience rather than simple, goal-oriented challenges.

“A great deal are built to track, exploit, and addict,” Veronica Lichtenstein, a mental health practitioner, said. Those structural differences, some psychologists suggest, may influence how children approach attention, competition, and leisure time.

At the same time, scientific research on how video gaming and screen time affect children’s mental health and mental development remains complex. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that nearly one-third of children beginning around age 11 showed signs of addictive behaviors related to technology use. The technology used ranges from multiple online media, including video gaming, social media, and mobile phones. Those patterns were linked with increased rates of mental health problems, such as anxiety and conduct issues, compared with peers with lower levels of compulsive technology use.

Furthermore, the JAMA study indicates that harmful effects are not tied to screen time itself but rather to addictive patterns like cravings and impulse control. These patterns affect sleep patterns, school performance, and emotional regulation.

As families and caregivers navigate decisions about gaming and screen habits, experts recommend moderation and a balanced daily routine that includes physical activity, sleep, and social interaction.

