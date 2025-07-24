Prince’s ‘Sign O’ The Times’ Receives Limited-Run At IMAX Theaters

Prince’s iconic 1987 concert film Sign O’ The Times is set to hit IMAX screens for the first time ever, with a limited theatrical run.

Prince’s classic live concert film, which served as the follow-up to his 1986 romantic drama Under the Cherry Moon, will hit IMAX theaters globally for one week only beginning on Aug. 29, Billboard reported. Fans of the music icon can relive the Grammy-nominated concert film, featuring Sheila E. tearing up the drums and Sheena Easton delivering a fiery live performance of “U Got the Look.”

The film, which combines live footage and scripted scenes, earned Prince a Grammy nomination for “Album of the Year.” The IMAX version will be “enhanced with IMAX’s precision surround sound audio, customized theatre geometry, and crystal-clear images. Prince’s virtuoso performance is set to mesmerize fans old and new in the most epic format available,” a press release announced.

Its release marked a daring chapter for Prince, who directed, scored, and starred in it after parting ways with his longtime band, The Revolution, ahead of his ninth studio album. For Sign O’ The Times, he assembled a brand-new lineup, featuring powerhouse performances from Sheila E. and Sheena Easton, alongside trusted collaborators like Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, keyboardist Dr. Fink, and drummer Bobby Z.

The film’s soundtrack showcases live renditions of Prince’s Billboard Top 10 classics “U Got the Look” and “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” along with Top 100 track “If I Was Your Girlfriend.” While the Sign O’ The Times album didn’t match the commercial success of Prince’s previous three records, it cemented his status as a visionary performer, adding to the musical film legacy built by icons like himself and Michael Jackson, a tradition Beyoncé continues to carry into the modern era.

