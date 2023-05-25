Gap Is Suing Ye For $2M After Failed YEEZY Collaboration

After reporting significant losses due to their failed partnership with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, retail giant Gap is planning to sue Ye for $2 million in damages.

According to the New York Post, Gap claims that Ye “made unapproved changes to a Los Angeles rental property the landlord is trying to collect on.” Court documents allege that the 45-year-old rapper altered the exterior and interior of a commercial property owned by Art City Center and failed to repair them once his YEEZY brand was no longer in production. Gap claims that “by making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the premises that [West] made without Gap’s participation or approval, [West] breached the strategic agreement and directly and proximately caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises.”

The alterations included an erected exterior ramp, a tunnel in the lot, removed ceiling lights, a newly built wall, and the removal of three bathrooms, according to Hypebeast.

The drama between the company and Ye seems neverending since the company ended its partnership with him following his anti-Semitic remarks last fall. Since then, Ye has alleged that Gap has stolen his original ideas and design concepts for the apparel collaboration. At the same time, the company has struggled to recoup the investment it made in the partnership. For Ye, it’s another chapter in the fallout from his antics in 2022. Sportswear company Adidas has announced their plan to begin selling the remaining inventory of Yeezy sneakers, with all proceeds donated to organizations combating racism and hate, according to the New York Post. The products will become available later this month. Ye lost over $1 billion in the split from Adidas, removing him from the Forbes list and causing his overall net worth to plummet. Adidas’ loss in revenue has totaled over $500 million in the fallout.