Women by Alisa Gumbs ‘Protecting My Peace…At ALL Costs’: Garcelle Beauvais Writes About Walking Away From Real Housewives In New Memoir The actress, author, Real Housewives star, and former fashion model reflects on the moments that shaped her in an intimate new Audible Original







Garcelle Beauvais has spent decades in the public eye: on runways, on sets, on red carpets, and on Real Housewives—one of the most-watched reality franchises in television history. Now she’s spilling the tea about her journey and how she learned to stand firm, find her power in authenticity, and walk away on her own terms.

Her latest work, written and narrated by Beauvais, allows listeners unprecedented intimacy as she shares behind-the-scenes moments, personal revelations, and hard-won wisdom about relationships, identity, and what it means to refuse to shrink yourself for anyone. Protecting My Peace…At ALL Costs arrived exclusively on Audible this week.

“This is a story about knowing when your spirit says no more, and having the courage to honor that truth,” said Beauvais in a statement. “Learning to protect my peace, set boundaries without apology, and finally walk in the power that I have always carried isn’t selfish. It’s survival.”

“I wanted to share what I’ve learned about walking into rooms as my full self and refusing to leave any part of who I am at the door,” she continued. “Sometimes the most radical thing you can do is simply choose you.”

From growing up in Haiti to making it in Hollywood, raising three boys, navigating two failed marriages, and her groundbreaking run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Beauvais reflects on the experiences that shaped her life and shares the lessons they taught her in intuition, discernment, love, and faith.

In just-released clips from the audio book, she opens up about how news of her husband’s infidelity affected her career when it leaked to the press:

“My whole world exploded… The fallout didn’t stay inside my house. It followed me into audition rooms, on sets, through industry events where everyone knew my name—and my business.”

Garcelle on writing an email to her husband’s company, CAA, after his infidelity.

She also takes us behind the scenes of how Real Housewives of Beverly Hills affected her mental health, leading to her now infamous reunion show walk-off:

“When I realized I was crying more than I was excited to go to work, I knew something had to give. The executives were worried about me. They had never seen me that broken up. They recommended I talk to the show’s therapist. And he said something that stopped me cold, ‘It sounds like the negative is catching up to the positive.’”

Garcelle on the moment she walked off the ‘Housewives’ reunion stage for the last time.

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