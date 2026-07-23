photo credit: pexels News by Sidnee Michelle First Produce, Now Garlic Powder Is Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination The affected product was sold at Dollarama stores across Canada and through the retailer's online marketplace







Canadian health officials have issued a nationwide recall for Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder sold at Dollarama stores after the product was found to be potentially contaminated with Bacillus cereus, a bacterium that can cause foodborne illness, People reports.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced the recall July 15, advising consumers not to use, sell, serve, or distribute Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder packaged in 70-gram containers with product code RA-82337. The affected product was sold at Dollarama stores across Canada and through the retailer’s online marketplace.

The CFIA classified the action as a Class 2 recall, meaning exposure to the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, although the likelihood of serious consequences is considered low.

According to the agency, Bacillus cereus can cause food poisoning that may lead to nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea. Symptoms typically develop within several hours of consuming contaminated food and generally resolve within 24 to 48 hours. Young children, older adults, pregnant people, and individuals with weakened immune systems may face a higher risk of complications.

The CFIA said consumers who purchased the recalled garlic powder should stop using it immediately and either dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase. The agency also advised retailers and distributors not to sell or distribute the affected seasoning.

Dollarama said eligible customers may contact its customer service department regarding reimbursement, including a $2 electronic gift card, for the recalled product.

As of July 20, 2026, no illnesses associated with the recalled garlic powder had been publicly reported. The CFIA said it is continuing its food safety investigation and will take additional action if necessary. The agency also encouraged consumers to monitor its food recall notices and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms after consuming the affected product.

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