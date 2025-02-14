Gary Payton Discusses Current NBA Mindset Heading Into All-Star Weekend

This year’s NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 16) is taking place in the Bay Area (at the Chase Center, in San Francisco), and Complex took advantage by having a sitdown with Gary Payton, the retired NBA player who grew up in Oakland.

Payton is now a basketball head coach for the College of Alameda, which returns him to a coaching role in the Bay area. On Feb. 13, Complex Editor-in-Chief Aria Hughes spoke with the NBA Hall of Famer for her “Please Explain” series. The object of the series is to bring “context, not confusion, to the internet.” During their conversation, Payton was able to discuss several topics, including his upbringing in Oakland, his latest position as a college basketball coach, how he sees the evolution of the NBA game, and several other topics that kept the duo engaged.

A common theme with the latest NBA All-Star Games over the years has been that the friendships between opposing players are so friendly that it has taken away the competitive edge and mindset of those who do get a chance to participate in the celebrated weekend. Some blame this mindset on the games being soft and not really competitive, as when Payton was in his prime, when the best players in the league couldn’t wait to show off to the world in front of some of the best players in the NBA.

To that, he asked, “Has the NBA got too soft?! Yes. Did you watch my era?!”

The former point guard reiterated that the hate was real during the season and may have been tempered down during the All-Star Weekend.

“During my era, we didn’t like anyone. The only time we were together was All-Star Weekend. On the last day, I would say I’m gonna be beating your ass next time I see you.”

He did make it a point to focus a little on mental health, especially with the pressure people deal with these days, specifically men. He did emphasize that self-care is something that needs to happen as he believes, against the stereotype, that it’s OK for men to cry.

However, he did take a moment to rib one of the players who is known for his trash-talking ways, Kevin Durant, who will be appearing to represent his team, the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Feb. 16.

“Kevin is like my young guy. We started talking trash, and people think it’s a different way, but it’s all fun. I’ll see him tomorrow. He’s an OG now, and he stays in the game, and that’s great for him.”

